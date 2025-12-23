Open Extended Reactions

Team USA has its first baseman as Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper announced Tuesday that he has committed to play in the World Baseball Classic.

"Put the colors on my chest for the 1st time when I was 15. No other feeling like it," Harper posted to Instagram. "I'm excited to announce I will be representing Team USA this year in the WBC. Merica! #forglory"

The squad has now announced position players at every position with Harper being joined in the infield by Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson and Brice Turang. Others include Phillies teammate and designated hitter Kyle Schwaber, outfielders Aaron Judge (captain), Corbin Carroll and Pete Crow-Armstrong and catchers Cal Raleigh and Will Smith.

The pitching staff includes starters Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Matthew Boyd, Joe Ryan, Logan Webb, Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean. David Relievers Bednar, Mason Miller and Garrett Whitlock have also committed to Team USA.

Harper missed a month of the season as he recovered from a wrist injury but still managed to hit 27 home runs and had 75 RBIs. His .844 OPS last season was his lowest since 2016 and his .261 batting average was his worst since 2019.

The World Baseball Classic will run March 5-17. Games will take place in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the semifinals and championship game in Miami.

The U.S. will be with Britain, Brazil, Italy and Mexico in Group B of the first round March 6-11 at Houston's Daikin Park.

Team USA last won the World Baseball Classic in 2017.