ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Sixteen months after signing a $33 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, reliever Robert Stephenson is finally ready to throw a pitch for his new team.

Stephenson missed last season after undergoing elbow surgery in May 2024 that included an ulnar collateral ligament repair with an internal brace. He was activated off the injured list for Wednesday night's series finale against the New York Yankees.

The Angels also selected the contract of utilityman Scott Kingery from Triple-A Salt Lake. Veteran infielder Tim Anderson, a two-time All-Star who batted .205 in 31 games for the Angels, was designated for assignment, and reliever Jake Eder was optioned to Salt Lake.

"Honestly, to me, this is up there with making my (big league) debut, you know?" Stephenson said. "I feel like it's going to be pretty special for me. ... It felt different walking into the clubhouse. Like, I can actually contribute something."