Now that we're two months into the 2025 MLB season -- and past Memorial Day, when baseball fans traditionally say you can finally check the standings -- the top of our rankings have started to become more consistent.

Each week, you can find the usual powerhouses atop our list -- but what does change from week to week is which one sits at No. 1, with the Philadelphia Phillies taking that honor for the first time this season in Week 9. They are the fifth team to take the top spot so far in 2025, despite the preseason expectation that the Los Angeles Dodgers would rule it spot for the majority of the season.

How does the rest of the top five play out? And where do other clubs stand in our final May edition?

Our expert panel has combined to rank every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Buster Olney, Jesse Rogers and Alden Gonzalez to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

1. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 35-19

Previous ranking: 3

The Phillies are who we thought they were coming into the season, led by their starting pitching. As the Dodgers continue to try to find enough pitching until their stars are activated off the injured list around the All-Star break, a case can be made for the Phillies as the best team in the majors because of their rotation. Since April 26, the Phillies are 21-6 and getting contributions from all over their staff. Zack Wheeler has a 1.08 ERA in his past five starts, as he, Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes vie for the title of best pitcher on the planet. -- Olney

Record: 37-20

Previous ranking: 1

Tarik Skubal put together a masterpiece Sunday, shutting out the Guardians with a two-hit, no-walk, 13-strikeout performance that went down as one of the best pitched games in franchise history. Skubal won the American League's Cy Young Award unanimously last year, and he looks just as dominant -- if not more so -- this year. But we knew Skubal was good. And this Tigers season has also been defined by what we didn't know. Namely, that Spencer Torkelson (.864 OPS, 13 home runs) and Javier Baez (.276/.313/.456 slash line while transitioning to center field) would be integral parts to a championship contender. -- Gonzalez

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 34-22

Previous ranking: 2

Three key members of their starting rotation reside on the injured list, as do five (five!) high-leverage relievers. Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, is navigating through his pitching progression methodically. The Dodgers keep winning nonetheless -- largely because their offense is just that deep. Ohtani has been every bit as impactful as he was while becoming the first full-time designated hitter to win MVP last year; Freddie Freeman is off to one of the best starts of his illustrious career, and the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith, Andy Pages and Hyeseong Kim have been major contributors. Only the Yankees boast a higher OPS than the Dodgers. Only the Cubs have scored more runs. -- Gonzalez

Record: 35-20

Previous ranking: 4

Call them the Plan B Guys -- the group of players the Yankees pivoted to after Juan Soto took the Mets' $765 million-plus-perks offer over the Yankees' $760 million deal. Max Fried, signed to a record-setting $218 million contract, is in the conversation for AL Cy Young. Paul Goldschmidt has had an excellent bounce-back season. Cody Bellinger has played effectively, both defensively and offensively. The Yankees aren't as dynamic without Soto, but they might have more depth -- and are better suited for the postseason. -- Olney

Record: 35-21

Previous ranking: 6

A relentless offense has defined the Cubs' first two months as the team has averaged six runs. That would be the most over the course of a season since the 2007 Yankees. Chicago ranks as a top-three team in almost every offensive category, including batting average, OBP, slugging, triples, doubles and stolen bases. In fact, the Cubs' stolen-base percentage is also the best in baseball. They've been great at both jumping on opponents and coming from behind -- and it has led to one of the best records in the game as May comes to a close. -- Rogers

Record: 34-22

Previous ranking: 5

The Mets' defining characteristic is their pitching, but Juan Soto's slow start is getting the most attention. With Soto drawing enormous scrutiny -- especially in New York -- others in the organization are working to provide some layer of protection for him. On Saturday, manager Carlos Mendoza seemingly hijacked an in-game interview to cover for the fact that Soto made it only a third of the way up the first-base line before peeling off to the dugout. Then on Sunday, de facto captain Francisco Lindor told ESPN before the game that he wanted to talk about Soto when he wore the microphone in-game for "Sunday Night Baseball." And Lindor did just that, lauding his new teammate. -- Olney

Record: 31-23

Previous ranking: 7

The Padres will face the Dodgers for the first time in a week and a half, when they host them for what should be a captivating series at Petco Park. In the meantime, they've continually applied pressure to the team many expected to run away with the National League West. They've done so mostly behind their best players. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill have combined to slash .301/.363/.501. Robert Suarez has looked like one of the best closers in baseball, leading the NL with 17 saves. In the rotation, Nick Pivetta and Michael King dominated in April, Dylan Cease started to round into form in May and Yu Darvish is expected back in June. -- Gonzalez

Record: 30-24

Previous ranking: 8

Seattle has been defined by an unexpectedly productive offense led by early MVP candidate Cal Raleigh and out-of-nowhere thumper Jorge Polanco. Polanco's work at home is particularly impressive. T-Mobile Park has been known as a tough hitters' park in recent years -- but that has not been the case for Polanco. He has an OPS over 1.000, including eight home runs in only 19 games. Raleigh also has eight home runs at home. Manager Dan Wilson has pushed the right buttons, providing confidence for a group of hitters who seemingly lacked it when performing at home in previous years. -- Rogers

Record: 31-25

Previous ranking: 9

The first iteration of Buster Posey's Giants have proven to be a persevering bunch, already stringing together 14 come-from-behind wins. And their bullpen has sure helped that cause. Giants relievers boast the lowest ERA in the majors thus far. A handful of rough outings have inflated Ryan Walker's ERA, forcing him out as closer. But the bridge to him had been absolutely dominant. Camilo Doval, Tyler Rogers, Erik Miller and Randy Rodriguez have combined for a 1.28 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP in 95 appearances. Opposing hitters are slashing just .167/.237/219 against them. -- Gonzalez

Record: 32-24

Previous ranking: 12

Resiliency might be the defining character trait of the Cardinals this season, as they were behind the eight ball from the get-go when St. Louis said it might be taking a step back this season to reassess and reimagine the team. Early on, it looked as if the standings would dictate as much -- St. Louis finished April three games under .500 and in fourth place in the division. But the veterans seemingly wouldn't give in to this narrative and the Cardinals began a climb up the standings highlighted by a nine-game win streak in May. It vaulted them into the playoff race. -- Rogers

Record: 23-20

Previous ranking: 10

The 2025 Twins have been defined by two distinctly different chapters. They sat at just 13-18 at the end of April, but since then they've won 17 of 24 games to surge back into the playoff mix in a wide-open American League. Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa are back and healthy but have yet to fully click offensively. In the meantime, the Twins' pitching staff has carried the team of late, boasting the third-lowest ERA in the majors since the start of May. Jhoan Duran is dominating the ninth inning, and Joe Ryan, Chris Paddack, Bailey Ober and Pablo Lopez are holding it down in the rotation. -- Gonzalez

Record: 30-25

Previous ranking: 15

While mainstays such as Jose Altuve, Framber Valdez and Yordan Alvarez (though injured) are still leading the way in Houston, new faces have emerged to keep the Astros in the hunt. At the top of the rotation is Hunter Brown, who gives up only 5.8 hits per nine innings pitched and has a 2.00 ERA and 0.916 WHIP over the first two months. At the plate, newcomer Isaac Paredes has proved that his pull-side tendencies work well at Daikin Park, where he has hit seven of his team-leading 11 home runs. -- Rogers

Record: 27-29

Previous ranking: 11

The D-backs can hit, but (somewhat surprisingly) they've really struggled on the mound thus far. Their pitchers rank 24th in ERA, ahead of only the Rockies, Orioles, A's, Marlins, Nationals and Angels -- the types of teams with which they really don't want to keep company. Most surprising of all is that their rotation -- a deep and talented group that was further bolstered by the surprise signing of Corbin Burnes this offseason -- ranks 24th. Zac Gallen is off to a brutal start, posting a 5.54 ERA in his first 66⅔ innings. And Eduardo Rodriguez had a 7.09 ERA through his first nine starts before going down because of shoulder inflammation. -- Gonzalez

Record: 30-25

Previous ranking: 18

In recent years, the Guardians continually remained competitive despite a tight budget because of their ability to develop starting pitching. But that hasn't necessarily been the case lately. Guardians starters rank 23rd in ERA this season, on pace to finish in the bottom 10 for the third time in the past five years. They also have the sport's highest walk rate**. Ben Lively, the team's Opening Day starter, recently underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery. And the homegrown trio of Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen hasn't been as impactful as many would have hoped. -- Gonzalez

Record: 25-28

Previous ranking: 14

As they continue to dig themselves out of that season-opening streak of seven straight losses, the Braves have made major changes to their roster. It's pretty rare that a pennant-contending team makes changes at shortstop and catcher during a season, but that's what they've done, installing Nick Allen at short and Drake Baldwin as part of their catching platoon. Now Atlanta needs more from the players signed to long-term deals, including Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. -- Olney

Record: 28-27

Previous ranking: 22

The AL is a mud bog, with 11 teams carrying at least a 20% chance of reaching the playoffs (according to Fangraphs), meaning that a lot of clubs are still largely undefined. Count the Rays among those -- we won't really know what they're capable of until they get ace Shane McClanahan back, perhaps sometime in July or August. Jonathan Aranda is hitting over .300 and might be a leading candidate to represent Tampa Bay at the All-Star Game. -- Olney

Record: 30-27

Previous ranking: 13

The Royals have stayed in the mix despite struggling to do what virtually every contender must in this era: hit the ball over the fence. Royals hitters have accumulated only 33 home runs this season, worst in the majors**. Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled only five, but he has also slashed .290/.349/.480 while stealing 20 bases and accumulating a major league-leading 21 doubles. He is not the problem; the problem is that Royals outfielders have totaled only seven home runs. And that outside of Vinnie Pasquantino, no individual Royals hitter has produced even six. Only five teams have a lower slugging percentage than the Royals. -- Gonzalez

Record: 27-31

Previous ranking: 16

Fair or not, the Rafael Devers situation is defining Boston's season so far. The highest-paid player in the organization's history, moved to designated hitter against his will, has declined to take ground balls and build more flexibility into the roster. Instead, everyone else is expected to move -- more specifically, rookie Kristian Campbell, who is learning to play a corner infield position on the fly and taking grounders before games. Devers, meanwhile, has played a corner spot his whole career. Is it shocking that Campbell might be overwhelmed as he tries to hit as a rookie? He's batting .120 in May. -- Olney

Record: 28-29

Previous ranking: 19

Cincinnati has been led by starting pitching that has kept the team afloat in the NL Central and wild-card race. The Reds' rotation ranks in the top half of the NL in ERA and has both power and finesse throughout. Hunter Greene is the unquestioned ace of the staff, but his supporting cast has been pretty good. Andrew Abbott is sneakily good, though he's limited to facing hitters only two times through the order. Nick Lodolo and Nick Martinez both have an ERA under 3.50, and newcomer Brady Singer had one really bad outing but has kept the Reds in games more often than not. So has the whole rotation, really. -- Rogers

Record: 29-28

Previous ranking: 20

Pitching injuries and an underachieving offense have defined the Brewers so far. After showing some pop during spring training -- OK, it is spring training, after all -- they've done anything but at the plate. The team ranks in the bottom five in home runs and has been shut out in back-to-back games three different times in May. Struggling individuals include catcher William Contreras, who finished fifth in MVP voting last season. He has only five home runs and a .695 OPS. But Milwaukee still runs well, and that has helped the team stay afloat in the wild-card race. -- Rogers

Record: 27-30

Previous ranking: 17

Losing Corey Seager definitely hurt, but even with that, Texas is performing a lot like last year at the plate -- and it already has cost the team a hitting coach. The Rangers rank 27th in OPS, which is actually worse than their 2024 mark (23rd). The list of underperformers is lengthy: Marcus Semien, Jake Burger and Adolis Garcia come to mind while others, such as Wyatt Langford, have been OK -- but none have an OPS over .800. The return of Seager this week could be monumental for the Rangers moving forward. -- Rogers

Record: 27-28

Previous ranking: 21

Even with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. locked down with a long-term deal worth $500 million, the Jays' offense has been shockingly poor, ranking in the bottom third of the big leagues in runs and home runs. In his walk year, Bo Bichette has an on-base percentage a little over .300 and a slugging percentage a little under .400. If he continues to slog along in this way, the Jays' best option in the offseason might be to extend him a qualifying offer, which will probably be in the range of $21 million, creating the possibility he could be back for 2026. -- Olney

Record: 25-30

Previous ranking: 24

Defining these Angels is a bit difficult: They've had moments when they've hit and pitched well but always seem to take a step backward after taking one forward. Ultimately, they've hung around thanks to a couple of streaks, most notably a recent eight-game winning streak that included an impressive sweep of the Dodgers during rivalry weekend. Who the Angles are might not yet be determined, but so far there has been a nice resiliency to Ron Washington's squad. His leadership in his second year as manager has proved to be a bit more steadying. -- Rogers

Record: 25-30

Previous ranking: 25

With this rebuilding franchise a member of one of MLB's toughest divisions, the Nationals' season will be judged on the evolution of their youngest big leaguers -- and, so far, they've had a mixed bag of performances. James Wood is hitting well with a .950 OPS, and MacKenzie Gore has 93 strikeouts in 62⅓ innings. But Dylan Crews has struggled overall, hitting under .200, and Mitchell Parker has given up four earned runs or more in five of his past six starts. -- Olney

Record: 23-33

Previous ranking: 23

Only the Orioles have a worse home ERA than the Athletics, who vowed to make Sutter Health Park in Sacramento an advantage for them. It has been anything but as the A's are 9-19 there, serving up 50 home runs while hitting only 31. Less than a month ago, their outlook was bright thanks in part to a solid road record that had them in both the division and wild-card hunt, but their inability to pitch well at home has become their Achilles' heel. To wit: Not one even semi-regular starter has a home ERA under 5.50. -- Rogers

Record: 22-32

Previous ranking: 26

Miami is not contending, so this must be a year of small successes, like the one the Marlins have experienced with outfielder Kyle Stowers. Acquired in a trade with Baltimore last summer, Stowers has become perhaps the front-runner to be their All-Star representative this year. The Orioles' second-round pick in 2019, Stowers is hitting .291 -- and .375 against left-handed pitching -- with a .362 on-base percentage and 10 homers. He is exactly what the Orioles thought they were getting when they signed Tyler O'Neill to a $49.5 million contract this past offseason. -- Olney

Record: 19-36

Previous ranking: 27

Baltimore is baseball's most disappointing team of 2025, and evaluators with other teams say that the Orioles' pitching problems might continue into next year and beyond. Zach Eflin has been good for them when healthy -- save for a mid-May outing in which he gave up four homers and eight runs against the Nationals -- and would probably fetch a decent trade return. But it'll be interesting to see if Baltimore tries to sign Eflin to an extension, at a time when it has to rebuild its pitching. -- Olney

Record: 21-36

Previous ranking: 28

His strikeout totals aren't as eye-popping as they were last season, but nonetheless, Paul Skenes is still the must-watch attraction of the Pirates. He has made every turn in the rotation, has a masterful complete-game loss against the Phillies and gives up only 6.2 hits per nine innings pitched. Skenes seems to be finding his stride as he has gone at least six innings in each of his past four starts, giving up only a one run in each of the past three. And remember, he has to be near perfect as Pittsburgh is averaging an MLB-worst three runs per game. Skenes is the sole hope for a Pirates turnaround -- though it won't come this season. -- Rogers

Record: 18-38

Previous ranking: 29

The White Sox are still really bad, on pace to finish with the AL's worst record for the second straight year. And their most valuable trade option, Luis Robert Jr., is off to a dreadful start, making it unlikely that he'll bring back anything close to the type of return they were hoping for. But one major bright spot has emerged of late: Miguel Vargas, acquired from the Dodgers in last summer's Michael Kopech trade, has finally gotten going. The 25-year-old infielder was slashing just .139/.236/.203 on April 21. Since then, it's .316/.382/.607. -- Gonzalez

Record: 9-47

Previous ranking: 30

The 2024 White Sox -- you know, the team that lost a modern-day record 121 times -- won their 10th game of the season on May 9. It's May 29 now, and the 2025 Rockies still haven't won their 10th game. Through their first 56 games, the Rockies sit at 9-47, six games worse than the 2024 White Sox were at that point in their season. That's how bad the Rockies have been. Their run-differential is a whopping minus-175, and no other team is even at minus-100 at this point. Their offense ranks 29th in OPS, 29th in strikeout rate and 30th in runs per game. Their pitching staff has the worst ERA and the second-worst strikeout-to-walk ratio. -- Gonzalez