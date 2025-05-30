Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper remains day-to-day as he continues to recover from a bruised right elbow, leaving his return to the lineup uncertain.

Harper was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning Tuesday. Although X-rays indicated no fracture, Harper described his elbow as "still super sore" and has yet to resume swinging a bat.

"I'm not sure when I'm going to play again," Harper said Friday before the Phillies opened a weekend series against Milwaukee. "It hit me in a pretty bad spot. I think the swelling has gone down, which is good, but like I said, it's a really tough spot where he got me. I just want to be smart about it, too."

Harper's elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, remains a sensitive area. In light of the injury, Harper plans to wear a protective guard on his right elbow upon his return.