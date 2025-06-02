Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson on the injured list Monday in advance of a three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox.

Moncada went on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right knee. The 30-year-old switch-hitter built a .237/.336/.505 slash line over 30 games with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

Stephenson, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday after recovering from Tommy John surgery, joined the 15-day IL due to right biceps inflammation. The 32-year-old threw a perfect inning Wednesday in his 2025 season debut, but he was lifted from Friday's relief stint against the Cleveland Guardians after three pitches.

In corresponding moves, the Angels elevated outfielder Matthew Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake and left-hander Sam Aldegheri from Double-A Rocket City.

Lugo, 24, made his big-league debut on May 9 and produced a .231 average with three homers and six RBIs during a 15-game stint that ended last week when Mike Trout was activated from the IL.

Aldegheri, 23, returns to the majors for the first time since late last season, when he defeated the Texas Rangers on Sept. 6 to become the first Italian-born pitcher to win an MLB game since 1949. Aldegheri fashioned a 1-2 record with a 4.85 ERA in his three starts over 13 innings.

This season at Rocket City, Aldegheri has made nine starts and produced a 2-2 record with a 4.34 ERA. He owns 48 strikeouts and 27 walks in 47 2/3 innings.