LOS ANGELES -- The New York Mets placed third baseman Mark Vientos on the injured list with a right hamstring strain and called up former top prospect Ronny Mauricio on Tuesday.

The Mets also optioned right-hander Max Kranick to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled left-hander Brandon Waddell ahead of their second game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vientos hurt his hamstring when he tripped and fell running down the first-base line as a pinch hitter in Monday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers. After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the injury "didn't look good." Vientos was scheduled to undergo testing.

A breakout star in 2024, Vientos, 25, has regressed offensively and defensively this season. He is batting .230 with six home runs and a .678 OPS in 53 games after clubbing 27 home runs with an .837 OPS in 111 games last season. Vientos' defensive struggles prompted the Mets to have him start more games as the designated hitter with Brett Baty at third base. Advanced metrics indicate Vientos has been one of the worst defensive third basemen this season.

Mauricio, 24, returns to the big leagues after making his debut with the Mets as a September call-up in 2023. He batted .248 with two home runs, seven steals and a .643 OPS. The infielder tore the ACL in his right knee playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and underwent a second knee operation last summer to remove scar tissue in the knee, further delaying his return to action.

The Mets were cautious with Mauricio this spring, delaying his return to live games until late April. He played in five games in Low-A before moving to Double-A for a week in mid-May and joining Triple-A Syracuse on May 18.

A switch-hitter, Mauricio raked with Syracuse, batting .515 with three home runs and a 1.382 OPS in 39 plate appearances across nine games. He played second base and third base for Syracuse but didn't play full nine-inning games at third base on consecutive days. He also played shortstop in two games at Low-A. He primarily played second and third base for the Mets in 2023, though he also started two games at shortstop.

With Vientos on the injured list, Mauricio figures to split time at third base with Baty and could start games at DH.