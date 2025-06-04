Kerry Carpenter's three home runs power the Tigers to a blowout win over the White Sox. (0:41)

CHICAGO -- The major league-leading Detroit Tigers scratched right fielder Kerry Carpenter from the lineup against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night because of right hamstring tightness.

Carpenter's hamstring has been bothering him for a few days. Manager A.J. Hinch said the Tigers were "just being cautious" and that he was available to pinch hit. Carpenter hit a career-high three homers in a 13-1 romp over Chicago on Monday and was tied for second on the team with 13 this season. He was batting .273 with 27 RBIs.

The Tigers optioned right-hander Dylan Smith to Triple-A Toledo with Sawyer Gipson-Long returning from elbow and hip injuries that sidelined him for nearly two years.

The 27-year-old right-hander made his first start since Sept. 28, 2023. Detroit also recalled right-hander Jason Foley from Toledo and placed him on the 60-day injured list while he recovers from right shoulder surgery.

Detroit had the best record in the majors at 40-22 entering Wednesday's game.