How to watch Savannah Bananas June games: ESPN2 schedule

Open Extended Reactions

It's summertime, the perfect season for baseball, yellow tuxedos and dancing umpires.

That's the scene when the Savannah Bananas roll into town.

ESPN's summer of Banana Ball continues when the traveling baseball team brings its unique brand of America's pastime to ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms during the month of June.

The Bananas stop in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday to play at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers. The club then heads to the nation's capital to take the field at the Washington Nationals' Nationals Park on June 28.

Both games will air live on ESPN2 and be simulcast on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the Savannah Bananas in June:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Saturday

Party Animals vs. Bananas: 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

June 28

Firefighters vs. Bananas: 7 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington, on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the Banana Ball streaming hub.

How can fans access more Savannah Bananas content?

Five-part ESPN+ Original series "Bananaland" takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise.