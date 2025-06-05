Open Extended Reactions

Fingers seemingly crossed, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone implied good news is right around the corner for Giancarlo Stanton.

Nearly two weeks after Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Stanton was "getting really close to doing a rehab assignment," Boone said on Wednesday that Stanton would be in New York and advance to next steps imminently. On May 25, Cashman told MLB Network Radio that Stanton was hitting off of a pitching machine and "doing everything."

"I think he was doing baseball activities (but not live at-bats). He's probably headed up here, but I don't know the next step if it's a rehab assignment or what. Hopefully, we'll have that in the next 24 hours," Boone said, pointing to a Thursday update.

Boone said he wouldn't "speak too soon" until conferring with the team and Stanton.

Sitting in first place in the American League East entering play Thursday, the Yankees are second in baseball in home runs and slugging.

Stanton, 35, was placed on 10-day injured list in late March and later transferred to the 60-day IL in May due to right and left elbow epicondylitis, an issue last season that resurfaced before spring training.

The 2017 National League MVP with the Miami Marlins and a five-time All-Star, Stanton batted .233 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 114 games last season. In seven seasons with the Yankees, Stanton has belted 162 homers and driven in 431 runs while hitting .241.

Calf, hamstring, Achilles and elbow issues have been a roadblock to Stanton's availability. He averaged just 94.7 games per season since joining New York, playing more than 115 games just twice -- the last time occurring in 2021 when he played 139 games.