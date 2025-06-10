Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder/infielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a fractured left hand.

Taylor was hit on the hand by a pitch from the Athletics' Tyler Ferguson in the bottom of the eighth inning of Los Angeles' 7-4 win on Monday night.

Taylor finished the game in right field and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Taylor, 34, joined the Angels late last month after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 6-for-30 (.200) with one homer and three RBIs in 10 games with the club.

During his nine-plus seasons with the Dodgers, Taylor had 108 homers and 423 RBIs in 1,007 games with the team.

The Angels filled the roster opening by activating first baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., whom they acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

A .238 career batter, Wade was hitting just .167 in 50 games with a homer and 15 RBIs this season. He was in his fifth season with the Giants, batting .240 with 52 HRs and 178 RBIs in 488 games with the team.

Overall, he has 54 home runs and 182 RBIs with the Minnesota Twins (2019-20) and Giants.

Manager Ron Washington said Monday that the Angels will primarily use the left-handed-hitting Wade as a corner outfielder. Wade was not in Tuesday's starting lineup.

"We certainly needed a left-handed bat," manager Ron Washington said. "We got some very good reviews from people we know, and he can play both corner outfield spots. And he gives us a quality baseball player and quality person, period."