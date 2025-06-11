Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Andrew McCutchen hit a milestone three-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday.

McCutchen's shot to left-center field off Cal Quantrill was his sixth of the season and 241st in 12 seasons with the Pirates, moving him past Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente into third place on the franchise's career list. Willie Stargell (475) and Ralph Kiner (301) are ahead of McCutchen. Barry Bonds is fifth with 176.

It was McCutchen's 325th career home run overall and put Pittsburgh ahead 4-0. McCutchen has also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants across his 17-year career.

In 2015, McCutchen was given the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually "to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." McCutchen became the second Pirate to earn the honor (Stargell, 1974).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.