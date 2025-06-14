Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Astros placed outfielder Jacob Melton on the 10-day injured list in one of five roster moves on Saturday.

Melton, 24, sustained a sprained right ankle during Houston's 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Including a triple and three RBIs on Friday, Melton is hitting .241 with six RBIs and three steals in 11 games.

A second-round draft pick out of Oregon State in 2022, Melton made his major league debut on June 1.

The Astros also optioned infielder/outfielder Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land and transferred right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) to the 60-day injured list.

To fill out Saturday's 26-man roster, Houston selected outfielder Cooper Hummel and infielder Luis Guillorme from Sugar Land.