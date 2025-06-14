HOUSTON -- The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Also on Saturday, center fielder Byron Buxton left the game against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a pitch an inning earlier.

Lewis was injured running to first base on a single in the ninth inning of Friday night's 10-3 loss to Houston and had an MRI on Saturday. A team spokesman announced the move during Saturday's game and said they'd have more information after the contest.

The injury to Lewis comes after he missed the first 35 games with a moderate strain of the same hamstring that occurred running out a ground ball in spring training.

Lewis, the first pick in the 2017 draft, has been plagued by injuries in his career. He played just 82 games last season while missing time with a severe quadriceps strain and a groin injury. Those injuries came after he tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021 and 2022.

Lewis, who homered Friday night, is hitting .202 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 30 games this season.

Houston starter Hunter Brown plunked Buxton on the left elbow to start the sixth inning. He was examined by a trainer but remained in the game before being replaced in center field by Harrison Bader in the bottom of the seventh.