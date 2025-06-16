Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox might be the best embodiment of the emotional swings that teams go through in this era of Major League Baseball.

Ten days ago, they had dropped nine of their past 12 games, and industry executives were eyeing the strongest parts on Boston's roster in case the team was forced to start dealing players before the July 31 trade deadline. But instead, right-hander Hunter Dobbins notched two wins against the New York Yankees, Roman Anthony arrived in the big leagues (finally) and the Red Sox are back to .500, fostering a run at the postseason, real or imagined.

Then, a Father's Day trade, out of the blue: Craig Breslow, the head of baseball operations for the Red Sox, shipped Rafael Devers off to the San Francisco Giants. He addressed all the necessary business at once -- dumping the contract of the unhappy Devers, adding pitching depth, and creating opportunity for the team's young position players by opening the team's DH spot.

He and the Giants' Buster Posey shared in what seems destined to be the biggest trade of the summer. In doing so, they shifted more onus onto some of their peers. Here are seven more who have the most at stake as trade season heats up.

Mike Hazen, general manager, Arizona Diamondbacks

Hazen will have a lot of say about what happens at this year's trade deadline because if Arizona decides to trade talent, he'll dangle a highly marketable set of players. Josh Naylor (could the Mariners be interested? Or the Giants?), Eugenio Suarez (Yankees would be in on him), Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen would become some of the best options, and other GMs like to trade with Hazen because they find him communicative and decisive.

But Hazen has also seen success when his team has been on the fringe of contention. Two years ago, the D-Backs won 84 regular-season games and, after upsetting the Phillies in the playoffs, they came within two victories of winning the World Series. Arizona just lost Corbin Burnes and reliever Justin Martinez to major injuries, but with an extraordinary core of talent, could Hazen add help, rather than trade away players? Knowing that Burnes will miss most or all of next year, could Hazen start constructing the team's 2026 rotation? A lot is riding on his choices this trade season.

Arizona's chances for making the playoffs, according to Fangraphs, are 34.9%.

David Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, Philadelphia Phillies

Over the past couple of years, Dombrowski installed two younger starting pitchers into his rotation, 28-year-old left-hander Cristopher Sanchez and 27-year-old Jesus Luzardo, acquired in a trade with the Marlins. Meanwhile, Andrew Painter, the highly regarded 22-year-old right-hander the Phillies held out of the Garrett Crochet trade talks last summer, has reached Triple-A.

However, the Phillies' group of position players is older, with Bryce Harper in Year 7 of the 13-year deal he signed and Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto in the last years of their respective contracts. The team's window is now. Jose Alvarado could return from his PED suspension before the end of the regular season, but he will be ineligible for the postseason. The Phillies need bullpen help, just as they did last season, and Dombrowski will need to augment that group before the deadline.

"He's been through this plenty of times before," one of his peers said. "He'll make deals. He always does."

Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations, Seattle Mariners

Seattle has been wildly inconsistent while sorting through some rotation injuries. George Kirby has gradually improved over the five starts since being activated from the injured list, and Logan Gilbert was just activated off the IL and will start Monday against the Red Sox. If not for Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh would be the front-runner for the American League MVP Award.

But despite Raleigh's power, the Mariners are struggling for offense at first base (their group has a wRC+ of 90, 22nd among the 30 teams) and DH (24th in wRC+, at 89). There is a clear need for a thumper, whether it's Ryan O'Hearn or Josh Naylor -- or someone of that ilk. As with the Orioles a year ago, the Mariners' farm system is loaded, and Dipoto can present a buffet table of options to rival executives looking for a match.

Chris Young, president of baseball operations, Texas Rangers

Young bet on a turnaround last summer. Will he do so again this year?

Mike Elias, general manager, Baltimore Orioles

The hole the Orioles have dug this season might be too deep to dig out of -- they're 6½ games out of the last AL wild-card spot. The Orioles were just 2½ games out of the wild-card race in 2022 when Elias chose to trade talent away rather than acquire it. But the context is different now, with Baltimore's group of prospects older. By year's end, Adley Rutschman will have four years of service time.

One way or another, Elias has to start building a rotation for next season. Maybe dealing Ryan O'Hearn and/or Cedric Mullins and others will help.

J.J. Picollo, general manager, Kansas City Royals

With the recent spate of losses, Kansas City is under .500 -- and their playoff chances are 13.3%, per Fangraphs. Picollo's track record is well-established: He has done what he can to win, signing free agents such as Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Carlos Estevez, and more recently, promoting top prospect Jac Caglianone and bypassing the opportunity to manipulate his service time.

But Cole Ragans is out indefinitely because of a strained shoulder, and Lugo has an opt-out on his deal after this season -- and at 35 years old, it makes sense for him to take advantage of his leverage. Maybe that's a contract extension with the Royals, or maybe that's testing free agency. If the Royals' recent malaise takes root, Lugo would be coveted in the trade market.

Jed Hoyer, president of baseball operations, Chicago Cubs

Chicago is so good -- its offense so dynamic and versatile, its defense so efficient -- that one evaluator believes that the question for Hoyer is not whether the Cubs will make the playoffs (their playoff chances, per Fangraphs, is 88.5%), but what will make them more dangerous in the meaningful games they're bound to play at the end of the season. Especially with Kyle Tucker, the heart of the offense this year, headed for free agency in the fall.

Pitching is needed, with Justin Steele out for the season. The talented-but-young Ben Brown has an ERA over 6.00, and Colin Rea has been inconsistent. The Diamondbacks' Kelly or Gallen might be a perfect fit, while the Orioles' Zach Eflin would be an upgrade.

The Cubs' payroll is well under the luxury tax threshold, the 12th highest in the majors, but Chicago wasn't competitive in the bidding for Alex Bregman, even though he would've been a perfect fit. Rival evaluators wonder if Cubs ownership will greenlight the sort of pricey acquisition that could help this team compete for its second title in the past decade.