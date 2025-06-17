Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox welcomed back infielder Lenyn Sosa on Tuesday after he missed two weeks on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain.

The White Sox optioned utility player Brooks Baldwin to Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Sosa, 25, was primarily Chicago's starting second baseman before going on the IL June 4. On Tuesday against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, however, Sosa will man first base while batting seventh in the order.

Sosa was batting .274 with four home runs and 17 RBIs in 57 games to begin the season. On a three-game rehab stint at Charlotte, he went 1-for-10 with a double and four strikeouts.

Baldwin, 24, was in his second major league season and made starts at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield spots this year through just 47 games. He batted .211 with three homers and 16 RBIs.

The White Sox also announced that left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard -- on the IL since May 4 but transferred to the 60-day list June 8 with a left lat strain -- would begin an injury rehab assignment at Charlotte.