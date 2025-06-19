Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a contusion on his right (throwing) hand.

Moreno, 25, had been in and out of the lineup since getting struck in the hand by a wild pitch on June 6. The IL move is retroactive to Monday.

Moreno is batting .270 with five homers and 20 RBIs through 53 games this season. He is a career .278 hitter with 18 home runs and 122 RBIs in 286 games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2022) and Diamondbacks.

Jose Herrera, 28, has been starting behind the plate in Moreno's absence.

In related transactions, Arizona called up journeyman catcher Aramis Garcia from Triple-A Reno and transferred right-handed reliever Christian Montes De Oca (back) to the 60-day injured list.