SAN FRANCISCO -- A day after going 0-for-5 against his old team, new San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers hit his first home run in his new uniform against his former team, taking good friend Brayan Bello of the Red Sox out to left field in the bottom of the third inning Saturday afternoon.

Devers, 28, belted the 0-1 fastball to straightaway left field for a two-run home run, extending the Giants' lead to 3-0. It came a day after he hit a ball to left-center that would have been a home run in five of MLB's 30 parks -- and likely off the Green Monster at Fenway -- but was caught at the wall. Saturday's blast was a no-doubter.

Devers was traded from Boston to San Francisco for four players Sunday after spending nearly nine years in a Red Sox uniform. The end of his time in Boston came with some controversy as he turned down the team's request to play first base when Triston Casas got injured. He was also upset after being moved off of third base when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman during spring training.

Devers has attempted to put the past behind him during multiple media sessions since being traded but admitted Friday that he thinks the Red Sox should have shown him more respect.

"I put up some good numbers in Boston, and I feel like I earned some respect," Devers said through an interpreter before Friday's game. "If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played [first]."

Devers hit 15 home runs for Boston this season before being traded. He now has one with his new team, biting the hand that once fed him.