Major League Baseball's trade market is ever evolving, and to keep you updated, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan have put together a list of potential trade candidates that will be updated regularly depending on their performance -- and that of the teams which could be involved in potential deals leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.

Some of the players on the list are unlikely to be dealt but at least are being discussed in potential deals. Others might not be on the list now but will be added in the future should their team's fortunes change. Either way, this will be the most up-to-date accounting of where MLB's trade market stands.

Note: Players are ranked by value for their new team if traded, not likelihood of being dealt

Chance of trade: 10%

Bregman has been an elite big league hitter since he entered the league in 2016 but has leaned more into power this year, with his highest isolated power since 2019. Most of his underlying power indicators (barrel rate, maximum exit velo, average launch angle and hard hit rate) are at career highs. His $40 million salary -- and the chance to opt into two more years at $40 million annually -- significantly shortens the list of teams that would take on his deal.

Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Detroit, New York Yankees, New York Mets

2. Jarren Duran, OF, Boston Red Sox

Chance of trade: 25%

Duran had a huge breakout season in 2024, posting the seventh-best WAR in the majors at 6.7. He overperformed his underlying metrics, though -- i.e. had some lucky outcomes -- and those metrics have regressed a bit this year. Now he's underperforming them -- he has been unlucky -- so his true talent is somewhere south of that star-level 6.7 figure but better than the roughly 2 WAR (commensurate with a solid regular) he's on pace for this season.

Best fits: San Diego, Atlanta, Cleveland, Kansas City, San Francisco, Philadelphia

Chance of trade: 60%

Alcantara was arguably the best pitcher in baseball in 2022, winning the NL Cy Young unanimously. He was more solid than spectacular in 2023 and missed 2024 with Tommy John surgery. He has been tinkering this season to try to get his pitch mix and locations right in hopes of regaining his former glory. It is starting to look as though he is turning the corner to become a midrotation starter (or better?) once again as he has posted a 2.74 ERA in four June outings. The Marlins could hold on to him until the winter, when teams like Baltimore would be more inclined to acquire him and the final two years of his contract.

Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Houston, Boston, Toronto, Arizona, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego, Baltimore

Chance of trade: 20%

Peralta has been a steady presence for years, averaging 140 innings pitched with a 3.49 ERA over the past four seasons. He's on track to do that again, with his heavily used fastball coming in at a career-high average velo of 94.9 mph this season. He has an ultra-cheap $8 million option for 2026.

Best fits: Boston, Houston, Toronto, St. Louis, Arizona, San Diego, Baltimore

Chance of trade: 50%

Suarez is in a contract year and, despite turning 34 years old before the trade deadline, is sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall performance). His fielding metrics have declined in recent years, but he's still an acceptable defender at third base. Even if the Diamondbacks don't offload their free agents-to-be, Suarez could move because they have Jordan Lawlar raking in Triple-A and primed to take over at third.

Best fits: Detroit, Milwaukee, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Kansas City, Seattle, San Francisco, Seattle

Chance of trade: 40%

Lugo has posted mid-3.00s or lower ERAs for five seasons despite having below-average fastball velocity and good-not-great strikeout rates. His ability to strand runners and limit hard contact comes in part due to his nine different pitches. With a Nathan Eovaldi-type contract awaiting Lugo in free agency, Kansas City could opt to move him, especially if Cole Ragans' injured shoulder doesn't improve.

Best fits: Chicago Cubs, Houston, Toronto, San Diego, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Zac Gallen, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Chance of trade: 30%

Gallen was excellent for the past three seasons but now, in a contract year, is posting career-worst numbers in almost every category. His stuff looks pretty similar, but he's allowing much more damage when hitters make contact. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said the team does not plan to deal away players at the deadline, but if Arizona doesn't make a run, it could reap a huge return with all of its impending free agents.

Best fits: Toronto, San Diego, Houston, Chicago Cubs

8. Merrill Kelly, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Chance of trade: 30%

Kelly doesn't have big raw stuff, posting the second-lowest average fastball velocity among pitchers with 90 innings pitched this season. His changeup is his best pitch by a wide margin, and he gets by with location and off-speed stuff. He was a stalwart in the Diamondbacks' run to the 2023 World Series, striking out 28 in 24 innings with a 2.25 ERA.

Best fits: Toronto, Boston, St. Louis, Houston, Chicago Cubs

9. Josh Naylor, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Chance of trade: 30%

Naylor is batting over .300 this year as a lefty-hitting first baseman in a contract year on pace for about 20 homers. Naylor faces left-handed pitchers more often than the next player on the list but hasn't been particularly good at it. His on-base skills and lack of strikeouts make him an especially attractive acquisition candidate for postseason contenders.

Best fits: Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Texas

Chance of trade: 85%

O'Hearn is having an out-of-nowhere career year, hitting over .300 (and with the underlying metrics to support that) along with being on pace for a career high in homers. He doesn't face lefty pitchers much at all, and his splits suggest that he shouldn't.

Best fits: Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Texas

Chance of trade: 25%

Ozuna is a stone-cold DH, playing two games in the field in 2023 as his last regular-season experience defensively. Ozuna is also in a contract year, but his power numbers are down a notch from his standout .302 average and 39-homer performance last season. His on-base percentage remains among the highest of potential trade candidates. If anyone is moving from Atlanta, he's the likeliest candidate, with free agency beckoning.

Best fits: San Diego, Seattle, Detroit, Kansas City, San Francisco, Cleveland, Boston

Chance of trade: 40%

Duran is one of the best relievers in the sport, thanks to his nasty stuff headlined by a fastball that averages 100.2 mph and a splinker that sits 97.5 mph. He has two more years of team control after this season, so he'd demand a big trade package.

Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas

Chance of trade: 20%

Clase was nearly unhittable last season, but his numbers have regressed this season. He has issued more walks and gotten fewer ground balls while allowing more damage on his cutter that averages 99.0 mph -- in part due to more center-cut locations. Under contract for less than $30 million through 2028, he would bring a big return to Cleveland.

Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas

14. Felix Bautista, RP, Baltimore Orioles

Chance of trade: 15%

The Mountain is back from Tommy John surgery and looking like his former self. A dominant June -- 8 innings, 1 hit, 3 walks, 12 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA -- has seen him induce more popups than line drives allowed. He has another two years before free agency, and with the Orioles planning on contending between now and then, landing him will take more than most teams are willing to give.

Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas

15. Cedric Mullins, OF, Baltimore Orioles

Chance of trade: 70%

Mullins is a 30-year-old center fielder in a contract year who contributes in a number of ways, but his power numbers are trending up this season and are at their best since 2021.

Best fits: Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York Mets

Chance of trade: 60%

McMahon is on pace to keep his four-year 20-homer streak alive, with above-average power, patience and third-base defense, but a more middling contact rate and baserunning value. He has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract after this season.

Best fits: New York Yankees, Detroit, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Seattle

Chance of trade: 60%

Fairbanks raised his slot a bit this year, and now his 97.1 mph fastball has more cutting action and his slurvy slider has more depth, with both pitches playing a notch better than they did last season. He has a club option for 2026 that, with escalators, should wind up in the $10 million range.

Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas

18. Aroldis Chapman, RP, Boston Red Sox

Chance of trade: 35%

You have probably heard this story before, but Chapman is left-handed and his superpower is that he throws really hard (averages just under 100 mph) and throws that heater a lot (over 75% of the time). He's 37 years old, and he's still dominant.

Best fits: New York Mets, Philadelphia, Detroit

Chance of trade: 90%

Robert has been extremely unlucky with ball-in-play results this season, so that could turn around at any point. He remains a strong defender and baserunner. But the .185/.267/.305 line is unsightly, and his trade value has cratered over the past two seasons. He has a pair of $20 million-a-year club options that the acquiring team will be hesitant to exercise absent a turnaround.

Best fits: San Diego, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York Mets, San Francisco

Chance of trade: 45%

Ward comes with an additional year of team control after this season, and his underlying numbers suggest he is still largely the same hitter as last year, when he posted a .246 average and 25 homers.

Best fits: San Diego, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Seattle, San Francisco, Kansas City

Chance of trade: 30%

Arenado is around a career best in strikeout rate, and he's still an above-average defender, but his power and patience are both trending down to around the worst of his career. He's still a solid starter but no longer a star, and the team taking him on a deal would still have to pay him like one. Potentially complicating any deal: a full no-trade clause.

Best fits: New York Yankees, Detroit, Milwaukee, Seattle

22. Luis Severino, SP, Athletics

Chance of trade: 40%

Severino tunnels his fastball/sinker/sweeper combo well to limit damage, but because he has a middling strikeout rate, his upside is limited to a No. 3/No. 4 starter. Teams are intrigued by his road numbers, which are exceptional: 0.93 ERA in 38.2 innings over six starts without a home run allowed. They are not so intrigued by his contract, which goes two more years at $47 million.

Best fits: Toronto, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore, New York Mets

23. Ryan Helsley, RP, St. Louis Cardinals

Chance of trade: 30%

Scouting report: Helsley had the fourth-best WAR among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season. His stuff and locations are pretty similar, but the main difference is his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate.

Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Arizona, New York Yankees, Detroit

24. Tyler Mahle, SP, Texas Rangers

Chance of trade: 30%

Mahle was thriving after returning from his 2023 Tommy John surgery, looking like a third or fourth starter despite a 2.34 ERA fueled by a very favorable stranded runner rate and BABIP. But he's currently on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue. Should he return healthy, he'll jump up this list.

Best fits: Toronto, San Diego, Boston, Chicago Cubs

25. Zach Eflin, SP, Baltimore Orioles

Chance of trade: 75%

Eflin is in a contract year, and his ERA has spiked from 3.59 last year to 5.46 this season, though his underlying numbers are still pretty solid. He's more of an innings-eating No. 4 starter type now than he was during his breakout 2023 season, but there's still some value to a contender.

Best fits: Houston, San Diego, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta

26. Adolis Garcia, OF, Texas Rangers

Chance of trade: 80%

Garcia averaged 30 homers in 2021 through 2024, but he has fallen off since his 2023 career year. It's worth noting that per xwOBA, he has been the 17th-most unlucky hitter in the big leagues this year, and he has another year of team control, so some teams could see a trade as a good value opportunity.

Best fits: Philadelphia, Seattle, Cleveland, San Diego, San Francisco

27. Reid Detmers, RP, Los Angeles Angels

Chance of trade: 15%

The No. 10 pick in 2020 transitioned to relief this season and has found some success, similar to other highly drafted college lefties including A.J. Puk, Andrew Miller and Drew Pomeranz. He comes with three more years of control after this season and his velo is up 1.5 mph in the new role, so this might be where he fits long term, and trading him away could fetch a hefty return. Some teams still see Detmers as a starter.

Best fits: New York Mets, Arizona, Baltimore, St. Louis, Minnesota, New York Yankees

28. Walker Buehler, SP, Boston Red Sox

Chance of trade: 35%

If the Red Sox do punt on this year, Buehler will have plenty of suitors in spite of his mediocre numbers this season. His postseason bona fides are obvious, and his sinker and slider have both played this season despite his fastball and curveball getting tagged. Starter, reliever, whatever: October is Buehler's time.

Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Houston, Toronto, San Diego

Chance of trade: 65%

Martinez took the qualifying offer of $21.05 million and might have a bigger market this winter after pitching almost exclusively as a starter, though he'll turn 35 years old later this season and looks like a fourth starter now.

Best fits: Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto

30. Erick Fedde, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Chance of trade: 50%

Fedde's strikeout and walk numbers have regressed from his breakout 2024 season (after coming back from a stint in the KBO), but he's allowing less damage on batted balls to keep him in the rotation.

Best fits: San Diego, Toronto, Houston

Nos. 31-50

31. Andrew Heaney, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates

32. Edward Cabrera, SP, Miami Marlins

33. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

34. Zack Littell, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

35. Tyler Anderson, SP, Los Angeles Angels

36. Ramon Urias, 3B, Baltimore Orioles

37. Jesus Sanchez, RF, Miami Marlins

38. Jake Bird, RP, Colorado Rockies

39. Luis Urias, 2B, Athletics

40. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

41. Kyle Finnegan, RP, Washington Nationals

42. Chris Martin, RP, Texas Rangers

43. Mike Soroka, SP, Washington Nationals

44. Tomoyuki Sugano, SP, Baltimore Orioles

45. Phil Maton, RP, St. Louis Cardinals

46. Emilio Pagan, RP, Cincinnati Reds

47. Yoan Moncada, 3B, Los Angeles Angels

48. Shelby Miller, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

49. Dennis Santana, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates

50. Steven Matz, RP, St. Louis Cardinals