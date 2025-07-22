Buster Olney weighs in on whether the Yankees, Cubs or Mariners would be the best fit for Eugenio Suarez if the Diamondbacks decide to trade him. (1:14)

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is just around the corner, with contending teams deciding what they need to add before 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31.

Could Jarren Duran be on the move from the Boston Red Sox? Will the Arizona Diamondbacks deal Eugenio Suarez and Zac Gallen to contenders? And who among the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies will go all-in to boost their 2024 World Series hopes?

Whether your favorite club is looking to add or deal away -- or stands somewhere in between -- here's the freshest intel we're hearing, reaction to completed deals and what to know for every team as trade season unfolds.

MLB trade deadline trending names

1. Eugenio Suarez: The Arizona Diamondbacks star is No. 1 in our updated MLB trade deadline candidate rankings and could be the most impactful player to move this month. On pace to hit more than 50 home runs, the 2025 All-Star is on the wish list of every contender in need of third-base help.

2. Sandy Alcantara: The 2022 Cy Young winner is an intriguing option in a deadline with a dearth of impact starting pitching available. His ERA is over 7.00 for the Miami Marlins this season, but some contenders believe he could regain form in a new home.

3. Jhoan Duran: This deadline is suddenly teeming with high-end relievers who will at the very least be in the rumor mill during the coming days. If the Minnesota Twins opt to move their closer -- and his devastating splinker -- Duran might be the best of the bunch.

MLB trade deadline buzz

July 22 updates

Why former Cy Young winner isn't the most in-demand Marlins starter: Edward Cabrera has become more coveted than Sandy Alcantara, who teams believe might take an offseason to fix. Alcantara's strikeout to walk ratio - just 7.8 percent - is scarily low and his ERA is 7.14. Cabrera, on the other hand, is striking out more than a batter per inning and his ERA sits at 3.61. The 27-year-old right-hander will come at a heavy cost for opposing teams. -- Jesse Rogers

How Kansas City is approaching the trade deadline: The Royals have signaled a willingness to trade, but with an eye toward competing again next year -- meaning they aren't willing to part with the core of their pitching staff. Other teams say Kansas City is (unsurprisingly) looking to upgrade its future offense in whatever it does.

Right-handed starter Seth Lugo will be the most-watched Royal before the deadline, since he holds a $15 million player option for 2026 "that you'd assume he's going to turn down," said one rival staffer. That'll make it more difficult for other teams to place a trade value on him: The Royals could want to market him as more than a mere rental, while other teams figure he'll go into free agency in the fall when he turns down his option. -- Buster Olney

What the Dodgers need at the deadline: The Dodgers' offense has been a source of consternation lately, with Max Muncy out, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman slumping, and key hitters tasked with lengthening out the lineup -- Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman, Michael Conforto -- also struggling.

But the Dodgers' focus ahead of the deadline is still clearly the bullpen, specifically a high-leverage, right-handed reliever. Dodgers relievers lead the major leagues in innings pitched by a wide margin. Blake Treinen will be back soon, and Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol are expected to join him later in the season. But the Dodgers need at least one other trusted arm late in games.

It's a stunning development, considering they returned the core of a bullpen that played a big role in last year's championship run, then added Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates in free agency. But Scott and Yates have had their struggles, and there are enough injury concerns with several others to force a need here. -- Alden Gonzalez

Which D-backs starter is most coveted? The Diamondbacks are getting as many calls -- if not more -- about Zac Gallen as they are for Merrill Kelly even though the latter starting pitcher having the better season. Teams interested in adding to their rotations still have more faith in the 29 year-old Gallen than the 36 year-old Kelly. -- Jesse Rogers

Who are the White Sox looking to deal? Chicago's Adrian Houser seems likely to move, as a second-tier starter who has performed well this season. The 32-year-old right-hander was released by the Rangers in May but has been very effective since joining the White Sox rotation, giving up only two homers in 57⅔ innings and generating an ERA+ of 226. Nobody is taking those numbers at face value, but evaluators do view him as a market option. The White Sox also have some relievers worth considering.

But it seems unlikely that Luis Robert Jr. -- once projected as a centerpiece of this deadline -- will be dealt, unless a team makes a big bet on a player who has either underperformed or been hurt this year. The White Sox could continue to wait on Robert's talent to manifest and his trade value to be restored by picking up his $20 million option for next year, which is hardly out of the question for a team with little future payroll obligation. -- Olney

Why Rockies infielder could be popular deadline option: Colorado's Ryan McMahon is the consolation prize for teams who miss out on Eugenio Suarez -- if he's traded at all. The Cubs could have interest and would pair him with Matt Shaw as a lefty/righty combo at third base. -- Rogers

Does San Diego have enough to to offer make a big deal? The Padres have multiple needs ahead of the trade deadline -- a left fielder, a catcher, a back-end starter. How adequately they can address them remains to be seen. The upper levels of their farm system have thinned out in recent years, and their budget might be tight.

The Padres dipped under MLB's luxury-tax threshold this year, resetting the penalties. But FanGraphs projects their competitive-balance-tax payroll to finish at $263 million this year, easily clearing the 2025 threshold and just barely putting them into the second tier, triggering a 12% surcharge.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller might have to get creative in order to address his needs. One way he can do that is by buying and selling simultaneously. The Padres have several high-profile players who can hit the market this offseason -- Dylan Case, Michael King, Robert Suarez, Luis Arraez -- and a few others who can hit the open market after 2026. Don't be surprised to see Preller leverage at least one of those players, and their salaries, to help fill multiple needs. -- Gonzalez

Which Orioles could be on the move? Not surprisingly, Baltimore is perceived as a dealer and is expected by other teams to move center fielder Cedric Mullins, first baseman/designate hitter Ryan O'Hearn and some relievers. -- Olney