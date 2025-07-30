Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals for two minor leaguers as they make a push to end their decade-long postseason drought.

The Nationals received Triple-A left-hander Jake Eder and Double-A first baseman Sam Brown in the deal.

The Los Angeles Angels are acquiring veteran relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals for two minor leaguers, in an attempt to try to regain relevance and make a postseason push. Matt Blewett/Imagn Images

The 38-year-old Garcia, a right-hander, posted a 0.90 ERA in 10 games for the Nationals after beginning the season, his 13th in the majors, with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Garcia recorded a 5.27 ERA in 28 games for the Dodgers before he was designated for assignment in late June. He signed with the Nationals on July 8.

Chafin, 35, recorded a 2.70 ERA in 26 games for Washington. The Angels will be the left-hander's eighth team in 12 major league seasons.

The veteran duo bolsters an Angels bullpen that ranks 22nd in ERA and 27th in Win Probability Added this season. Los Angeles has won three straight games to move within four games of the final American League wild card spot at 53-55.

Eder, a fourth-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2020, made his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox last season and made eight relief appearances for the Angels in 2025. The 26-year-old has spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Salt Lake, compiling a 6.11 ERA in 11 starts.

Brown, 23, batted .244 with five home runs and a .708 OPS in 92 games for Double-A Rocket City.