The Seattle Mariners, in search of late-game bullpen help, finalized a deal to acquire lefty reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

In exchange for Ferguson, a pending free agent, the Pirates acquired 19-year-old minor league right-hander Jeter Martinez.

Ferguson, 29, posted a 3.74 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 45 appearances for the Pirates, striking out 34 batters and issuing 14 walks in 43 1/3 innings. Opposing left-handed hitters were slashing just .167/.257/.182 against him this season.

Primarily a ground ball pitcher, Ferguson has put up a 3.55 ERA in 212 appearances with the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees and Pirates since returning from a second Tommy John surgery in 2022. The Mariners will pay him the pro-rated portion of his $3 million salary for 2025, then slot him into the back end of a bullpen featuring Matt Brash and Andres Munoz.

"We are excited to add Caleb and fortify our bullpen down the stretch," Mariners executive vice president and general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. "He's been one of the most reliable left-handed relievers in the game and adds postseason experience to our group."

The Mariners, who are chasing the Astros in the American League West and are in position for the third and final AL wild-card spot, previously traded for first baseman Josh Naylor and are still looking to add another late-game reliever and a third baseman.

Martinez, originally signed out of Mexico, is listed at 6-foot-4 and had a 6.18 ERA in 16 starts for the Mariners' Class A affiliate.

The Mariners also designated right-hander Collin Snider for assignment after reinstating him from the 15-day injured list.

