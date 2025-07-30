Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds are acquiring third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for reliever Taylor Rogers and prospect Sammy Stafura, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Hayes, who is signed through 2029, is hitting .236 with two home runs in 369 at-bats for Pittsburgh, where he has spent the entirety of his six-year career.

The Reds rank 28th in OPS from their third basemen this season, compiling a .620 mark. Hayes has a career .676 OPS while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. He won that award in 2023 but hasn't progressed offensively in the same manner. His OPS has dropped in each of the past three seasons and is currently at a career-low .569.

Rogers, 34, appeared in 40 games for the Reds this year, compiling a 2.45 ERA while giving up just three home runs in 33 innings. He will be a free agent after this season.

Stafura, 20, was with Class-A Daytona, hitting .262 with four home runs and 48 RBIs in 88 games. He was a 2023 second-round pick by Cincinnati and was just outside their top 10 prospects, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Cincinnati is three games back in the race for the final National League wild-card spot entering Wednesday's games.