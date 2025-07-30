Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets are acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Mets paid a very hefty price for Rogers, sending right-hander José Butto, outfield prospect Drew Gilbert and right-handed pitching prospect Blade Tidwell to the Giants, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rogers' identical twin brother, Taylor Rogers, was traded from the Cincinnati Reds to the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier Wednesday.

Tyler Rogers, 34, is 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts, with just 4 walks, in 50 innings this season. He has spent all seven of his MLB seasons with San Francisco, and he has a 2.74 ERA over the last five.

Rogers, who will be a free agent after the season, is a submariner who doesn't throw hard but just gets outs and has been a model of consistency.

Rogers being traded was first reported by The Athletic, while the return from the Mets was first reported by the New York Post.

ESPN's Jeff Passan contributed to this report.