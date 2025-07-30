Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh stake the Phillies to an early lead which they would not relinquish in a 6-3 win over the White Sox. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a trade for Jhoan Duran, one of baseball's best relievers, sources told ESPN on Wednesday, and paid a high price to the Minnesota Twins to get it done.

According to sources, Minnesota received catcher Eduardo Tait, regarded as a Top 100 prospect, and pitcher Mick Abel, a rookie with six years of team control. They're ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, among the Phillies' minor league prospects, per ESPN.

The 27-year-old Duran is known for two wipeout pitches -- a fastball with an average velocity of 100.2 mph and a curveball he throws in the mid-80s -- and he is among the most dominant closers. David Dombrowski, the Phillies' head of baseball operations, again aggressively worked to plug a major hole in his bullpen.

The Phillies have a deep and powerful rotation and a lineup comprised of sluggers like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, but their bullpen has been a problem area, again. Jordan Romano, who was signed in the offseason, has struggled, and Jose Alvarado was suspended for 80 games under baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy. Alvarado will be back to pitch in August, but because of his suspension, he is ineligible to pitch in the playoffs and World Series, if the Phillies get that far.

The Phillies have 16 blown saves this season, tied for fourth-most in the NL. And they've struggled to find a permanent closer, as five different players have multiple blown saves, tied for third-most in the majors, only trailing the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, who both have six.

Dombrowski has a long track record of being willing to trade high prices in midseason deals. Last year, he aggressively moved for Carlos Estevez.

The Phillies have an older roster. Schwarber and catcher J.T. Realmuto are eligible for free agency at season's end, and the general perception within the industry is that the team is in a window to win right now.

Tait, 18, is hitting .251 with 11 homers for Class-A Clearwater. Abel was the Phillies' first-round pick in 2020 and progressed to the big leagues for the first time this season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and ESPN Research contributed to this report.