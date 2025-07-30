Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets are acquiring two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals for three minor leaguers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Though one of baseball's top closers, Helsley is expected to serve as a setup man for Mets All-Star closer Edwin Diaz. He is the second right-handed reliever landed by the Mets via trade on Wednesday, joining Tyler Rogers, who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants for three players hours earlier.

The additions provide very different looks. Rogers is a submariner with an 83-mph sinker. Helsley is a traditional hard-throwing late-inning reliever with an arsenal that centers around a fastball that averages over 99 mph.

The Mets began their midseason bullpen overhaul Friday by acquiring left-hander Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles. The three veterans should bolster a relief corps that has been taxed by injuries and overuse over the last two months, ranking 25th in the majors with a 4.87 ERA and 28th in win probability added since June 1.

New York entered Wednesday with a half-game lead in the National League East over rival Philadelphia, which addressed its own bullpen woes by trading for Twins closer Jhoan Duran on Wednesday.

Helsley, 31, was one of the prized bullpen arms on the trade market. He recorded a 3.00 ERA with 21 saves in 36 appearances for St. Louis this season after leading the majors with 49 saves while posting a 2.03 ERA across 65 games in 2024.

His 82 saves from 2022 to 2024 ranked sixth among all relievers. He also posted a 1.83 ERA during that span, which trailed only Emmanuel Clase among pitchers with more than 150 innings pitched. He is slated to become a free agent after this offseason.

One significant reason for Helsley's relative regression this season is hitters are batting .406 with a .522 slugging percentage against his fastball, compared to .276 batting average and .367 slugging percentage last year. He's also already given up more home runs this season (four) than last season (three).

The Cardinals received third baseman Jesus Baez and right-handers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt in the deal. Baez was the No. 5 prospect in New York's farm system, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. He is batting .242 with 10 home runs and a .722 OPS in 75 games across Low-A and High-A this season.

The Mets remain active in the trade market as they seek to acquire a center fielder before Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline, according to sources.