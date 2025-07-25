Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso's homers fuel the Mets to a 6-3 victory over the Angels. (0:59)

The Mets acquired left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for two minor leaguers, sources confirmed to ESPN, in what could be the first of multiple moves by New York to bolster its bullpen before the July 31 trade deadline.

The trade, which sent Class A right-hander Wellington Aracena and Double-A right-hander Cameron Foster to Baltimore, gives the Mets a hard-throwing left-hander to complement the club's only lefty on the roster, Brooks Raley, who returned from Tommy John surgery last week.

The 30-year-old Soto, an All-Star with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, has posted a 3.96 ERA with a 27.5% strikeout rate in 45 appearances this season. The Mets will be his fourth team since the 2022 season.

On Monday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns plainly signaled that upgrading the bullpen for the stretch run is his top priority.

The need is clear. Injuries and overuse have depleted a relief corps that led the majors in bullpen ERA through May 31. Since June 1, the group has posted 4.52 ERA, good for 23rd in the majors.

SNY first reported on the trade.