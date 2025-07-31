Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds continued their aggressive approach to the trade deadline by acquiring right-hander Zack Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade Wednesday.

The Rays confirmed receiving two minor league pitchers, right-hander Brian Van Belle and left-hander Adam Serwinowski, from Cincinnati in exchange for Littell.

Tampa Bay then sent Serwinowski, right-hander Paul Gervase and catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Catcher Hunter Feduccia went from the Dodgers to the Rays, sources said.

Littell, 29, was 8-8 for the Rays this season with a 3.58 ERA across 22 starts after throwing five shutout innings in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. He has given up a major-league-leading 26 home runs.

"Just part of the game," Littell said postgame regarding the trade. He added, "I didn't find out much before everyone else. ... The opportunity I got here [with Tampa Bay] has and will continue to change my life, so I'm extremely thankful."

Littell has been a mainstay of the Rays' rotation for the past 2½ seasons after pitching largely out of the bullpen for the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox from 2018 to 2023.

Van Belle, 28, has pitched for two Triple-A teams this season, going a combined 6-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 19 games (15 starts).

Serwinowski, 21, had a 1-7 mark with a 4.84 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) for high High-A Dayton this season.

Gervase, 25, made his major league debut with Tampa Bay this year, registering no decisions and a 4.26 ERA in five relief outings. He was 2-3 with four saves and a 3.12 ERA for Triple-A Durham.

Rortvedt, 27, has major league experience with the Twins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay. He went 6-for-63 (.095) with no homers and six RBIs in 26 games for the Rays in 2025.

The deal came after a trade earlier in the day that saw the Reds acquire third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pirates.

The trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.