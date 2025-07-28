Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers agreed to a trade Monday to acquire starting pitcher Chris Paddack from the Minnesota Twins, sources told ESPN, confirming an initial report from The Athletic.

The Tigers will also receive right-hander Randy Dobnak in the deal, with catching/first-base prospect Enrique Jimenez going to the Twins, sources told ESPN.

Paddack, 29, is a free agent at season's end who carried a 4.95 ERA through his first 21 starts, striking out 83 batters and walking 27 in 111 innings.

Paddack, one of six Twins players who can hit the open market this offseason, will add depth to a talented Tigers rotation that has been seeking a fifth starter ever since Jackson Jobe was lost for the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Dobnak, 30, has spent the majority of this season in Triple-A, posting a 7.12 ERA in 17 games (10 starts). Jimenez, 19, was signed out of Venezuela and was slashing .250/.339/.440 at the Tigers' rookie-level affiliate.