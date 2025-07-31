Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a deal to acquire third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday night.

The trade is pending medical review. On Monday, Suarez was hit on the right index finger by a pitch, but a CT scan and MRI exam revealed no fractures. He was back in the lineup on Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a double in 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

It wasn't immediately known who Seattle was sending Arizona in return.

The deal sends him back to Seattle, where he played in 2022 and '23 before he was traded by the Mariners to the Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old is in a contract year and playing like one of the best players in the game, which is why he was among the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of Thursday's deadline. He's sitting near career highs in isolated power and wRC+ (which measures overall performance), was selected as an All-Star for the second time and was slashing .248/.320/.576, with 36 home runs -- including five over a three-game span after the All-Star break -- and 87 RBIs through Tuesday.

Suarez's fielding metrics have declined in recent years, but he's still an acceptable defender at third base. Arizona also has Jordan Lawlar in Triple-A and primed to take over at third base, though he's been recently sidelined with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Suarez has a .248 batting average with 312 home runs and 918 RBIs in 1,576 games with the Tigers, Reds, Mariners and Diamondbacks over his career.

Seattle entered Wednesday with a 57-51 record, good for second place behind the Astros in the AL West. It's the team's second big trade with Arizona in the last week, as it acquired first baseman Josh Naylor previously.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Jeff Passan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.