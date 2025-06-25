Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Robinson Pina from the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The Marlins received minor league pitcher Colby Martin in exchange for Pina, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Pina, 26, surrendered a solo homer in one inning of work against the Atlanta Braves on Friday in his MLB debut. He was designated for assignment the following day.

He is 4-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts) with Triple-A Jacksonville this season.

Martin, 24, is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA and five saves in 21 relief appearances this season between Low-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver.