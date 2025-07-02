DENVER -- The Houston Astros placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring Wednesday, the latest position player sidelined for the American League West leaders.

The eight-year veteran Guillorme appeared in 12 games for the Astros, who put shortstop Jeremy Pena on the 10-day injured list with a broken rib earlier this week. Infielder Zack Short was promoted from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill in for Guillorme and added to the 40-man roster, and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room.

Alvarez has already been out for two months with a broken right hand. He recently had a setback in his recovery, making his timetable to return to the lineup uncertain.

The Astros have put six position players on the injured list in the past two months and have a total of 14 players, including pitchers, sidelined by injuries.