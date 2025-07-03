Max Muncy is helped off the field after colliding with baserunner Michael A. Taylor as he was trying to steal third base. (0:24)

Max Muncy helped off the field after collision at 3rd base (0:24)

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw's 3,000th career strikeout was preceded by a scary, dispiriting moment, when Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy injured his left knee and had to be helped off the field Wednesday night.

Muncy is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said initial tests have them feeling "optimistic" and that the "hope" is Muncy only sustained a sprain.

With one out in the sixth inning, Muncy jumped to catch a throw from Dodgers catcher Will Smith, then tagged out Chicago White Sox center fielder Michael A. Taylor on an attempted steal and immediately clutched his left knee, prompting a visit from Roberts and head trainer Thomas Albert.

Muncy wrapped his left arm around Albert and walked toward the third-base dugout, replaced by Enrique Hernandez. His injury, caused by Taylor's helmet slamming into the side of his left knee on a headfirst slide, was so gruesome that the team's broadcast opted not to show a replay.

Taylor also exited the game with what was initially diagnosed as a left trap contusion.

The Dodgers went on to win 5-4 on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single that scored Shohei Ohtani.