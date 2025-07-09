Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Braves All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the host Athletics due to lower back tightness.

Meanwhile, the Athletics lost All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson when the rookie sustained a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch by Braves starter Didier Fuentes in the bottom of the first inning.

The Braves announced that Acuna was removed from the lineup due to the discomfort approximately 50 minutes before first pitch in West Sacramento, Calif.

Eli White replaced Acuna in right field and is batting eighth while left fielder Jurickson Profar was elevated from fifth to Acuna's leadoff spot.

The Braves plan to evaluate Acuna over the next few days before deciding his availability for next week's All-Star Game in Atlanta. Acuna is set to participate in the Home Run Derby next Monday and start the All-Star Game the following night.

This is the fifth All-Star nod for the 2023 National League MVP.

Atlanta was off Monday so it is unclear when Acuna's back began bothering him. The 27-year-old is batting .331 with nine homers and 18 RBIs in 40 games after missing nearly 12 months due to an ACL injury.

After Lawrence Butler opened the game for the Athletics with an inside-the- park homer, Wilson came up for the A's and was plunked by Atlanta right-hander Didier Fuentes. Wilson exited the game and was taken back to the locker room behind the outfield wall to be examined.

Wilson, 23, is slated to be the American League's starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. He is batting .335 with nine homers and 42 RBIs. Monday was his 85th appearance of the season.

Max Schuemann pinch-ran for Wilson and took over the shortstop duties.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.