Open Extended Reactions

Left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard returned to the Chicago White Sox for Friday's doubleheader against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

Ellard, who has been rehabbing from a left lat strain with Triple-A Charlotte, will serve as the 27th player for both games.

Ellard, 27, had been on the IL since May 4 but transferred to the 60-day list June 8. In 10 relief outings in Charlotte, he went 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings.

In seven relief appearances for the White Sox this season, he is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

An eighth-round pick of Chicago in the 2021 draft, Ellard is 2-5 with a 4.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 32 appearances, all in relief, in his two seasons with the White Sox.