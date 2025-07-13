Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm left Saturday's 5-4 loss in San Diego with a bruise on his left rib cage two innings after he was hit by a pitch from Padres starter Yu Darvish.

Bohm was hit on the lower left back leading off the second inning. He advanced on a wild pitch and came around on a single by Nick Castellanos, aided by a throwing error on the play from Darvish, to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Bohm grounded out to end the third and was replaced in the bottom of the fourth by Edmundo Sosa, who hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the fifth to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.