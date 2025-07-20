Open Extended Reactions

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who has appeared in a franchise-record 353 consecutive games, was held out of the starting lineup Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Reds due to a right-hand contusion.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Alonso got X-rays on Saturday after feeling discomfort in the "base of the thumb area."

"He felt it the first couple of at-bats [Saturday]," Mendoza said Sunday. "He's day-to-day. He's getting treatment, and he says he's a lot better this morning."

Alonso has played in all 99 games this season, and his consecutive games streak dates to June 18, 2023. The five-time All-Star is mired in a 2-for-30 stretch with eight strikeouts over his past seven games.

Alonso, 30, is batting .276 with 21 homers and 77 RBIs this season. Mark Vientos is starting at first base in the series finale against the Reds.

A two-time Home Run Derby winner, Alonso is hitting .252 with 247 homers and 663 RBIs in 945 career games with the Mets.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.