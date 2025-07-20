Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement with free agent reliever David Robertson, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Robertson will receive more than $5 million for the rest of the season on his deal, which is for a prorated $16 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical.

Robertson, 40, has been a free agent since declining $7 million mutual option with the Texas Rangers last November. He was 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 72 innings over 68 appearances last season, striking out 99 and walking 27.

A 16-year big league veteran, he is 66-46 with a 2.91 ERA and 177 saves for the New York Yankees (2008-14 and 2017-18), Chicago White Sox (2015-17), Philadelphia (2019 and 2022), Tampa Bay Rays (2021), Chicago Cubs (2022), New York Mets (2023), Miami Marlins (2023) and Texas.

The Phillies, in the midst of a division race with the Mets in the NL East, are in the bottom 10 in bullpen ERA at 4.30.