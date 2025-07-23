Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was placed back on the injured list Tuesday due to a right finger blister.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

It marks Houston's seventh starting pitcher and 17th player total on IL this season.

McCullers, 31, began the season on the IL and made his debut on May 4, his first start since the 2022 World Series.

He underwent surgery to repair a flexor tendon in June 2023, forcing him to miss the remainder of that season. McCullers faced a setback in his recovery in 2024, keeping him out for another year.

McCullers was placed on the 15-day IL with a foot strain in June.

The one-time All-Star is 2-4 with a 6.90 ERA over 44 1/3 innings in 11 starts this season.

Houston is recalling Nick Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land to fill McCullers' roster spot. Hernandez has appeared in two games for the Astros this season, pitching to a 9.00 ERA over two innings.