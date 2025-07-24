Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas right-hander Jon Gray won in his return from a fractured right forearm, throwing two scoreless innings in relief in the Rangers' 2-1 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday night.

Gray was activated from the injured list Wednesday after being sidelined since being hit by a line drive during a spring training game in March.

The 33-year-old Gray relieved Patrick Corbin, who was signed three days after Gray was injured. Gray entered the one-run game with runners on the corners in the sixth inning and two out. A's pinch-hitter Tyler Soderstrom hit a long fly ball to center, with Michael Helman racing to make a backhand catch two steps from the fence.

"He's really the hero," Gray said about Helman, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Gray retired his first six batters before giving up a two-out single to Brent Rooker, his final batter.

"It was just really intense," Gray said. "The first couple of pitches weren't that great."

"I was hoping to find a little softer landing for him," manager Bruce Bochy said.

Gray is in the final season of a $56 million, four-year deal signed in 2021, and is 22-21 while starting 72 of his 77 games since then.

Reliever Luke Jackson was designated for assignment to make room on both the 26-man active roster and the 40-man roster before the Rangers played the finale of a three-game series against the Athletics.

Gray was 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA in an injury-marred 2024, when he spent time on the injured list because of a strained groin before his season was cut short by a bothersome right foot issue.

Colorado took him with the third overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft and he spent his first seven big league seasons with the Rockies. He was struck by a 106.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Rockies slugger Michael Toglia in a spring training game on March 14.

The Rangers signed Gray in the same offseason that they added World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager on a $325 million, 10-year contract, and second baseman Marcus Semien got a $175 million, seven-year deal.

Jackson was 2-5 with nine saves and a 4.11 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The right-hander had only one save since April 25.