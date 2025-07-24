Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas' Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to make his first start following the All-Star break on Friday night when the Rangers host the Atlanta Braves.

Eovaldi (7-3) made his most recent start July 13, allowing one run in 7⅔ innings in a 5-1 victory at Houston. The 35-year-old right-hander was scheduled to start last Sunday against Detroit but was scratched because of back stiffness.

Eovaldi wasn't selected to the AL All-Star squad but was awarded a $100,000 All-Star bonus in his contract by the Rangers after he posted a 1.58 ERA with 94 strikeouts over 91 innings.

"I was caught off-guard by it, very thankful," Eovaldi, who was named to the team in 2021 with Boston and 2023 with the Rangers, recently said about the bonus.

Eovaldi missed a month from late May to late June because of a triceps injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.