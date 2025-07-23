Open Extended Reactions

Eight days out from the 2025 MLB trade deadline, nearly three-quarters of major league baseball teams reside within 5½ games of a playoff spot. The downstream effect of expanding the postseason to a dozen teams becomes abundantly apparent every July, when the teams looking to offload players survey the landscape and see a market tilted decidedly in their favor.

This is a moment of discomfort for nearly every team in baseball. Getting talent in a trade can help win a World Series. It can also cost players who might have helped win one in the future. Acquiring players can revitalize a farm system. It can also go sideways if the talent acquired doesn't pan out. Front offices are always trying to bend their organizations toward the most certain thing. The trade deadline is uncertainty personified.

At the same time, with the 6 p.m. ET deadline on July 31 rapidly approaching, teams need to become comfortable with that discomfort. Those planning to move big league talent are starting to make concrete asks. While the lion's share of trades will take place over the final 72 hours before the deadline, the deal-making zone has arrived.

And while this is not a deadline with a truly great player available, there is enough talent out there -- and enough that can be had for the right price -- to bring intrigue to the week-plus ahead. Here, in broad strokes, is how one of the most fundamental stretches on the baseball calendar is shaping up, with teams tiered by their expected levels of activity.

Teams going big

Biggest needs: 3B, SP, RP

Best fit: Eugenio Suárez, 3B

The latest: The good news for the Yankees is that they line up very well with what the Arizona Diamondbacks are seeking as they consider moving Suárez, the most coveted player on the market. New York's ability to develop starting pitchers with excellent minor league numbers is near unmatched in the industry. What worries some front offices is the rarity with which those arms have turned into quality big leaguers. Still, it's the sort of thing that allows the Yankees to rebuff interest in Spencer Jones, who has been the hottest hitter in the minor leagues since his promotion to Triple-A and looks like an impactful bat despite his strikeout issues.

Should New York whiff on Suárez, third-base options abound -- Ryan McMahon, Willi Castro, any of the available Mets youngsters (Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuña), Ke'Bryan Hayes, Yoan Moncada, Jonathan India, Luis Urías -- and the Yankees can turn their prospect capital toward pitching. Enough arms are available that the Yankees will get help. And they need it, because wasting another historically great Aaron Judge season would be a shame.

Biggest need: SP, 3B

Best fit: MacKenzie Gore, SP

The latest: The prospect of the Cubs getting a starter such as Gore from Washington or Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins is unlikely because of the exorbitant cost and Chicago's propensity to play things safe amid budgetary constraints. At the same time, the Cubs have been one of the best clubs in baseball this season, with an offense that's the envy of teams around the game, and their desire for a top-of-the-rotation-type arm is perhaps the most acute need of any team at this deadline. The Cubs can win the World Series without one, sure, but adding to Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd would give them the sort of comfort legitimate contenders seek at this point in the season.

In outfielder Owen Caissie, Chicago has the sort of prospect around which a package for a controllable arm can be built. If not Gore or Ryan, perhaps it's Mitch Keller from Pittsburgh. Regardless, the motivation for the Cubs is there. They want to win the division, yes, but most of all they want to win a ring. Now is not the time to let what a model says about lost surplus value in a deal get in the way of that. The Cubs want to be all-in. We'll see if they are when it matters.

Biggest needs: SP, RP

Best fit: Mitch Keller, SP

The latest: The Blue Jays' magical run this season has warranted an aggressive tack and if they don't wake up Aug. 1 with at least one impact arm acquired, the disappointment will be palpable.

With Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer headed to free agency after this season and Kevin Gausman following 2026, getting an under-control starter -- such as Keller, who has three years at around $55 million remaining on his deal after this season -- is a priority. If they can't swing that, there's plenty of good pitching among will-be free agents. And the relief market is flush enough that they can complement Jeff Hoffman, Yariel Rodriguez, Brendon Little, Chad Green, Braydon Fisher and Yimi Garcia with one more arm to make some kind of nasty bullpen.

Toronto's farm system, though improved, doesn't have quite the heft of others that are going after top-end talent. If that means dealing from a surplus of big league position players instead, it's an option.

There's still some skepticism about the Blue Jays' ability to replicate the first 100 games over the final 62. The deadline offers the opportunity to show they're more than worthy of carrying first place in baseball's most competitive division.

Biggest needs: RP, OF

Best fit: Emmanuel Clase, RP

The latest: The Phillies have quietly built up one of the best farm systems in baseball, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski's history of trading prospects for impactful talent is unmatched. Still, with the Phillies entering a transition phase over the next few years, they aren't likely to sacrifice all of their depth. That complicates their tack at this deadline, because they are among the few teams with the need and capacity to acquire a pitcher of Clase's talent. Same goes for Cade Smith, another Guardian, and the Twins' two frontline relievers, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.

Getting David Robertson for $6 million certainly helps matters and serves as insurance against objectionable demands on high-end relief pitchers. And yet adding Robertson plus a high-octane relief arm alongside Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm gives the Phillies a representative back end.

If they can also add a right-handed-hitting outfielder with power -- Adolis Garcia is in the mix, and Luis Robert Jr. would play, too -- it will be a successful deadline for a team whose starting pitching is good enough to carry it deep into October.

Biggest needs: 3B, 1B, RP

Best fit: Josh Naylor, 1B

The latest: The Mariners are in the position they are -- a playoff berth if the season ended today alongside perhaps the best farm system in all of baseball -- because they've been judicious and disciplined. Now is not the time for that. The market is flush with opportunity for them to use some of their prospect depth and add to a team that has ridden Cal Raleigh to the cusp of something special.

If the Mariners' starters are healthy, they can focus on adding a reliever to the trio of nasty that is Andrés Muñoz, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier. Seattle's pitching alone will make the team good. Another bat or two on top of that can help them evolve from Bulbasaur to Venusaur. Naylor makes sense at first base. Eugenio Suárez makes sense at third. Both together would be a home run. Willi Castro and Ryan O'Hearn are solid backup plans.

Though the Mariners won't be dealing Colt Emerson or Jonny Farmelo, catcher Harry Ford could be in play. The costs are high. The Mariners are in as good a spot as any to pay without causing significant damage to their long-term prospects.

Biggest need: Talent

Best asset: Seth Halvorsen, RP

The latest: The Rockies, habitually somnambulant at the trade deadline, have indicated to teams they're far more open to making deals this July. It would help if they had better players, but their openness on Ryan McMahon -- who has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract -- is a start.

Even as reliever Jake Bird's ERA has ballooned by nearly a run and a half since July started, he'll draw interest. The real opportunity will come from Colorado's willingness to move its flamethrowing relief arms, Halvorsen (100.2-mph average fastball) and Victor Vodnik (98.5 mph). As much as a team will be happy to add Jimmy Herget for a lottery-ticket prospect, Halvorsen in particular represents the Rockies' best bet to bring back something substantive.

Biggest need: Pretty much everything

Best asset: Luis Robert Jr., CF

The latest: Robert's surge over the last week has impressed scouts and defibrillated his trade value, which for most of the season had cratered. The White Sox don't want to move him for a reduced return, though, which leaves the outfielder in trade limbo. He won't fetch what he would have two years ago; he also isn't the sort of player a team deals for a middling prospect. The upside is too palpable.

Right-hander Adrian Houser has been a bonanza of a signing by Chicago and will be a nice fallback plan for teams that whiff on higher-end starting pitching. Right-handers Steven Wilson and Dan Altavilla have performed well enough for teams to have an interest, though neither's FIP matches his ERA, which tempers the enthusiasm. Cam Booser has excellent stuff and would be a nice under-the-radar addition -- particularly in a market lacking left-handed relief help.

And as much as the White Sox would love to move Andrew Benintendi, he's owed another $5 million-plus this year and $31 million more for the next two seasons. The only way he moves is via a massive pay-down.

Biggest need: Offense. For everyone's sake, please, just a little offense.

Best asset: Mitch Keller, SP

The latest: Paul Skenes is not going anywhere. Neither is Oneil Cruz. But pretty much everyone else is there for the taking. Keller, 29, could wind up the best controllable starting pitcher to move. He has three years and around $55 million left on his deal, and despite his 3-10 record this season, Keller is a No. 3-caliber starter on a team with big league-quality bats. (Not a single Pirates regular has a league-average OPS+ this season.)

As much as Keller could bring a boffo return, the real work could be done with Pittsburgh's bullpen. Closer David Bednar is a solid alternative if Cleveland and Minnesota hold their relievers. Right-handed reliever Dennis Santana has been practically unhittable this season, with his exceptional command and weak contact induced making up for a lack of strikeouts. Caleb Ferguson's hard-hit rate is in the 100th percentile, and his expected numbers are similarly gaudy.

Among Skenes, Bubba Chandler and 2024 first-rounder Konnor Griffin -- who at 19 looks like a future superstar -- the Pirates still have some prospect depth. They Pirates have shown the capacity to develop good big league arms. But this deadline offers an opportunity to add the sort of hitting they need to dream of being competitive again.

Biggest need: Pitching

Best asset: MacKenzie Gore, SP

The latest: Trading Gore is a long shot, yes, but interim GM Mike DeBartolo at the very least is listening because (A) that's what good organizations do and (B) the Nationals need a lot of help. It also would be something of a white flag for the immediate future unless owner Mark Lerner suddenly decides he wants to return the Nationals to their 2010s heyday, when they were regularly among the top 10 spending teams in MLB. And considering there's no sign of that, any hope of contention in the near future rests disproportionately on Gore, a 26-year-old strikeout maestro.

The Nationals are also not even thinking of moving star outfielder James Wood, and trading shortstop CJ Abrams is only fractionally likelier to happen

Absent a Gore deal, the Nationals could trade away their excess arms: closer Kyle Finnegan and right-hander Michael Soroka, who has spent the year in the rotation but was among the game's best relievers when moved to the bullpen last season.

Utility man Amed Rosario should find a new home, and teams could take a shot with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (as long as Washington pays down the $3 million-plus left on his one-year deal).

Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have finished in last place four of five years. With their rebuild stalling, now might be the time for bold moves, even in the hands of a GM whose future, like the franchise he's shepherding, is unclear.

Teams with questions that will shape the deadline

Arizona Diamondbacks: Just how much will they subtract?

Biggest need: Pitching

Best asset: Eugenio Suárez, 3B

The latest: The Diamondbacks are in posturing mode, which is exactly what GM Mike Hazen should be doing -- because nobody has more leverage than him at this deadline. He has the best bat in Suárez and arguably the next best in Josh Naylor. He has right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, both of whom would slot into almost every playoff rotation. And all of them are free agents after this season. So as much as the Diamondbacks have the talent to get hot and claw into a postseason berth, they have a rare opportunity to take a decent farm system and turn it into one of the best in baseball overnight.

Among the Yankees, Mariners, Cubs and even the Mets, Suárez has suitors galore and will procure a premium of players in return. Naylor is no sure thing to go, but teams expect him to move nonetheless.

How Arizona handles its pitching will be among the more fascinating subplots of the deadline. The Diamondbacks could trade Gallen, who's having a down year, and try to re-sign Kelly. Or they could move Kelly and attempt to bring him back over the winter while giving the qualifying offer to Gallen, who's likelier to receive $50 million-plus in free agency -- and the superior draft pick that comes with that -- than Kelly.

Though the Diamondbacks have told teams they don't intend to deal both, Arizona's options don't end there. Randal Grichuk is a lefty-killing outfielder. Closer Shelby Miller could come back from the injured list soon. Alek Thomas is available and has three years of control beyond this season.

Minnesota Twins: Just how much will they subtract?

Biggest need: Infielders

Best asset: Jhoan Duran, RP

The latest: The Twins are among the most frustrating teams in baseball because they have plenty of talent. Teams adore Joe Ryan, and while he is perhaps the best arm available of any in the mix at the deadline, teams look at what the Twins are asking for to acquire Duran or Jax -- at least two top-100-caliber prospects -- and aren't inclined to spend a whole lot of time workshopping deals for a top-10 starter this season with two more years of club control.

Perhaps the ask on Duran and Jax deflates between now and the deadline, but Minnesota is historically a team that sets a high bar on returns and doesn't deviate. For a team with championship aspirations, either of them would register as a monumental addition, so it's not an entirely unreasonable position for the Twins to take. But if they do try to (A) cash in on a relief arm, (B) deal Brock Stewart, (C) move Castro -- a free-agent-to-be who since mid-May is slashing .280/.379/.495 while playing second base, third base, left field and right field -- and (D) get something for Edouard Julien or Jose Miranda, the future could look a whole lot brighter.

Add the deadline returns to a near-ready group of position-playing prospects (center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, corner outfielder Walker Jenkins, infielder Luke Keaschall) and the Twins could be primed to contend in the American League Central next year. A mild reset could be just what the Twins need as the team is sold.

Cleveland Guardians: Just how much will they subtract?

Biggest need: Offense. For everyone's sake, please, just a little offense.

Best asset: Steven Kwan, OF

The latest: The Guardians have made it abundantly clear to teams that to move Kwan, Emmanuel Clase or Cade Smith, they'll need to be blown away. Cleveland's sustained success over the past decade with paltry payrolls stems from its fealty to restraint. The Guardians don't make moves to make moves. They make moves to get better. So as up in arms as Cleveland fans might be about the organization's openness to trade quality players, understand: It's a feature, not a bug.

The Guardians are who they are because they are willing to consider the uncomfortable thing without actively seeking it. Sometimes they make mistakes, yes -- Junior Caminero is a painful one, just as Yordan Alvarez is for the Dodgers and Joe Ryan for the Rays -- but by and large the Guardians excel in this sort of scenario.

If Cleveland senses the opportunity for value, it will jump. If not, its impending free agents -- Carlos Santana, Paul Sewald, Jakob Junis -- will be the focus. One player to keep an eye on: 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, made his first start Tuesday at High-A Lake County and is available. Bieber's $16 million player option for next year is an impediment, certainly, but if his stuff is good enough, high-payroll teams could see him as a risk worth taking.

San Diego Padres: Will they deal from the MLB roster to improve?

Biggest need: C, OF, SP

Best asset: Robert Suárez, RP

Best fit: Luis Robert Jr., OF

The latest: The Padres could be the add-and-subtract kings of this deadline. With a farm system that beyond shortstop Leo De Vries isn't teeming with desirable talent, San Diego could dip into its exceptional bullpen for help. Suárez, a potential free agent and the major league leader in saves, is the likeliest option, though teams that have inquired about Dylan Cease haven't been told no.

The available number of catchers is thin, leaving outfield as a potential spot for improvement, and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller never lacks creativity when looking to better his team, happily staying up all hours to pore over video of back-end starting pitchers -- or dream up three-way trade scenarios to make up for the lack of near big-league-ready prospects.

Ultimately, the Padres just want to win, and while they've done so enough to find themselves in second place in the NL West and occupying the third wild-card slot at the moment, San Diego needs to deepen a top-heavy roster and do so while staying within budget. It won't be easy.

San Francisco Giants: What do they do?

Biggest need: SP, 2B

Best asset: Tyler Rogers, RP

Best fit: Zack Littell, SP

The latest: The Giants have been a patently mediocre team since a 24-14 start. Rafael Devers' arrival has done nothing to jolt the offense. As excellent as Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp have been, the back end of the rotation is a mess. San Francisco is where it is because of a dynamite bullpen -- one that, based on its peripherals, is due to regress.

So as much as new president of baseball operations Buster Posey's instinct is to push and win, the Giants are being open-minded. If they turn around from an ugly post-All-Star-break swoon, Posey can add on the fringes -- perhaps an arm such as Littell, who is not a standout name but throws strikes, gobbles innings and, with his propensity to give up home runs, would benefit strongly from playing in the cavernous Oracle Park.

Posey could also pivot the other way and do a soft-offload, starting with Rogers, a prolific sidearmer -- he leads MLB with 49 appearances -- who has walked only four hitters and is a free agent this winter. Others who could move include infielder Wilmer Flores, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and right-hander Justin Verlander, who, at 42, is allowing more than a baserunner and a half per inning.

Boston Red Sox: Could they just stand pat?

Biggest need: High-end SP

Best asset: Jarren Duran, OF

Best fit: Joe Ryan, SP

The latest: At this moment, the Red Sox are not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said the team wants to add after trading Devers, and while it would surprise no one if they did, Boston is an organization that deeply values operating efficiently, and a market like this is the epitome of inefficient. Holding now would speak to the Red Sox's comfort with their current roster and the exceptional price to bolster it.

Boston's everyday lineup is strong enough all the way around the diamond to chase upgrades. The Red Sox have a glut of outfielders -- the reason Duran is even being talked about -- but manager Alex Cora has done yeoman's work to keep them all happy and in the lineup regularly. Their starting pitching behind Garrett Crochet has stabilized enough to keep them in contention for the postseason without sacrificing the prospect capital it would take to land Ryan.

At the same time, the Red Sox are weak enough in spots -- non-Ceddanne Rafaela-and-Carlos Narvaez defense, baserunning -- to acknowledge that this might not be the year to chase a player on an expiring contract such as Seth Lugo.

When the Red Sox are playing well, they look like world beaters, and when they're not, they just look beat. Maybe they pony up to get Ryan, seeing it the same way they did in the four-prospect haul it took to land Crochet, but for now, at least, they simply haven't been willing to go there.

Los Angeles Angels: Will they really add?

Biggest need: Pitching

Best asset: Reid Detmers, SP/RP

Best fit: Sandy Alcantara, SP

The latest: The Angels are acting as if they're going to add, which has the feel of 2023, when in an effort to show Shohei Ohtani they were serious about winning they acquired Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, only to let them go via waivers a month later.

It's easy to like Los Angeles' lineup. Shortstop Zach Neto is a power-and-speed leading man, and with Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Logan O'Hoppe and a healthy Mike Trout, they mash home runs -- the fourth most in MLB. But the pitching. Man, the pitching. It's bad. And the defense. Yikes. It's bad, too.

As much as Alcantara is the sort who would appeal to a lover of brand names like Angels owner Arte Moreno, adding him alone wouldn't solve Los Angeles' problems. To put together a representative staff that would allow them to leap four teams ahead of them for the third wild-card slot, the Angels would need, at minimum, three quality arms -- and probably more like four or five. Perhaps the arrival of the hard-throwing George Klassen and the return of right-hander Caden Dana help, but even then, the Angels' strength in putting runs on the board is mitigated by their ability to give up even more.

This is a better team than many expected. It's just one that should train its attention more on 2026 and beyond than 2025.

Tampa Bay Rays: Could they just stand pat?

Biggest need: C, RP

Best asset: Taj Bradley, SP

The latest: The Rays jumped the market in acquiring right-handed reliever Bryan Baker from Baltimore, and as much as they've earned the reputation as some of the foremost wheelers and dealers in baseball, this could wind up a relatively quiet deadline for them.

At times, Tampa Bay looks like a legitimate threat. Junior Caminero is a star-in-the-making, Jonathan Aranda's bat is real, Yandy Diaz finally has tapped into his power, Chandler Simpson is a menace and Brandon Lowe -- before being put on the injured list Tuesday -- was his typical thumping self. They also have rotation depth, enough that Zack Littell could move and Bradley, despite four more years of control after this season, is available.

Absent a big winning streak before the deadline, though, the Rays might just stick with what they have, hopeful that the returns of ace Shane McClahanan and underappreciated reliever Manuel Rodriguez serve as their big deadline additions.

Baltimore Orioles: How far are they willing to go?

Biggest need: SP

Best asset: Felix Bautista, RP

The latest: No team will look as different as the Orioles after the deadline. The list of players available is profound.

On the offensive side: Ryan O'Hearn, Cedric Mullins, outfielder Ramon Laureano, infielders Ryan Mountcastle (who's starting a rehab assignment this week), Jorge Mateo (same) and Ramon Urias. Among the pitchers: Starters Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano, and relievers Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez, Andrew Kittredge and Keegan Akin. That's to say nothing of Bautista, who will cost a king's ransom, and Trevor Rogers, who has been tremendous in his seven starts this season.

The Orioles have so many free agents-to-be and players entering their final year of arbitration that the prospect of dealing from their glut of young position players is likelier a priority for the winter than now. Which is what places them in this category rather than all-out.

Regardless of the designation, the 2025 Orioles have been a profound disappointment, though by no means a lost cause. A good deadline can go a long way, and while they'll need to rebuild their bullpen from scratch, Texas showed that it's possible to do it on the cheap, leaving room for new owner David Rubenstein to start spending money on pitching to complement whatever they can muster by the deadline.

Teams looking to capitalize

Detroit Tigers: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: RP, SP

Best fit: David Bednar, RP

The latest: The Tigers have been among the two or three best teams in MLB all season, and if they had an area of distinct weakness, they could dip into an excellent farm system to address it. They don't, though, which leaves them in a position to pick and choose their upgrades.

While a depth starter is on the list, a swing-and-miss relief pitcher is at the top, and Bednar offers three well-above-average pitches in his fastball, curveball and splitter. Any of the Cleveland/Minnesota arms would make Detroit better, but intradivision trades often come with an upcharge owed to the concern of losing games at the hands of someone who once wore your uniform.

The Tigers pulled off the rare trick of trading players at the deadline and still making the playoffs last season. This season is the first in what the Tigers hope will be an extended run of excellence, and with manager A.J. Hinch in a groove writing the lineup every day, Tarik Skubal making his case for the best pitcher in baseball and the whole of the Tigers better than the sum of their parts, Detroit doesn't need to do much to be favored for its first pennant since 2012.

Milwaukee Brewers: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: OF, SS

Best fit: Maikel Garcia, IF

The latest: To be clear: Kansas City has shown no inclination to move Garcia, who can play all around the diamond but is a very good shortstop, and the Brewers aren't actively seeking a replacement for Joey Ortiz at short. This is more a reflection of how deep the Brewers are -- and why they own the best record in baseball: There are no clear holes on this roster. The Brewers are inveterate practitioners of common-sense systems that produce good players. They do everything very well: draft, sign international players, develop, trade and sign free agents on a limited budget.

Unlike past years, they are not going to try to thread the add-subtract needle. Their starting pitching depth is envious and their bullpen much, much better than it gets credit for. Perhaps they could snag a corner outfielder or a super-utility man (if Texas were to move Josh Smith, he'd fit perfectly). As much as Josh Naylor or Ryan O'Hearn would fit the bill at first base and balance their lineup, the Brewers tend not to make lavish moves at the deadline, which is why adding Eugenio Suárez to play third -- over Caleb Durbin, who's hitting .318/.398/.465 since May 21 -- is not in the cards.

Like the Tigers, Milwaukee is understandably at ease with what it has and sees its excellent farm system as the fuel to power this unlikely rocket ship. The Brewers are content to keep doing what they almost always do: win.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: RP, OF

Best fit: Cade Smith, RP

The latest: Despite their struggles of late, the Dodgers are understandably impervious to concerns. They are too talented to collapse before the postseason. They're most focused on what they look like when they get there, which is the purpose of any movement at this deadline: to reinforce themselves with high-level talent.

That brings us to Smith. The 26-year-old right-hander's 3.21 ERA is misleading; he has struck out 63 in 42 innings and given up only two home runs. He is a throwback, hurling almost 70% fastballs and not just getting away with it but thriving because of it. And with the Dodgers' bullpen full of unknowns, he is the sort manager Dave Roberts can deploy at any point in the game with great efficacy. Added bonus: He comes with an additional four years of club control.

And yet as a wise man once said, relievers are the ultimate midlife crisis car. They sound fun. They look great. And then they break down and you wonder why you didn't just go with something cheaper and more reliable. But these are the Dodgers. If any team can afford to part with high-end prospects in search of excellence, it's them. And whether it's Smith or Jax or Clase or Duran or Bautista or Bednar or Ryan Helsley or someone else, the Dodgers will go into August with a better bullpen than they had in July.

Houston Astros: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: Left-handed bat

Best fit: Cedric Mullins, OF

The latest: The Astros are running out lineups with Victor Caratini hitting third. It's one thing to have moved on from Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman over the winter, and it's another to have essentially not had Yordan Alvarez for the entire season, but the Astros continuing to win without Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes and Jake Meyers, too, is just ridiculous.

This looked to be the year Houston would exit orbit and return to normalcy, and the Astros -- the winningest team in the AL over the past decade -- never stop, injuries and defections and trades be damned.

For years, the Astros struggled to find an effective left-hander, and now, with Bennett Sousa, Bryan King and Steven Okert, they have three to complement lefty closer Josh Hader and lockdown setup man Bryan Abreu. Their rotation has been in a shambles all year, but their system has produced effective fill-ins and now Cristian Javier and Spencer Arrighetti are on rehab assignments. Once the left side of the infield gets healthy, the Astros won't need much, but Mullins -- who, since a scorching April, has hit .184/.230/.342 -- is more of a complementary upgrade than a game changer. Then again, like so many others, he could get to Houston and suddenly be the best version of himself.

New York Mets: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: RP, CF, 3B, SP

Best fit: Griffin Jax, RP

The latest: Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is an expert at trying to solve multiple problems at once, and getting a lockdown reliever -- whether it's Jax or any of the other monster arms who come with multiple years of club control -- serves two purposes.

The first is easy: The Mets need relief help. Getting Brooks Raley back helps, but the majority of Mets relievers struggle with control. Jax is all about command and his ability to spot his wicked off-speed pitches, especially, is as good as any reliever in the game. The second is more nuanced: Edwin Díaz can opt out of his contract following the season, and he's almost certain to do so with the sort of numbers he's putting up. Having a ready-made replacement in case Díaz leaves -- and one whose salary is going to be exceptionally low because he has not racked up saves, the way relievers get paid in arbitration -- is simply good management.

Of course, all of this could be moot because Stearns also believes that relievers can be developed or found on the cheap, and it would not be his style to give up multiple top prospects to get one. So perhaps New York will opt for a Brock Stewart type or target one of the Orioles' lesser arms.

Either way, the Mets are bound to reshape their bullpen, and if they can upgrade at third with Eugenio Suárez or center with Luis Robert Jr., even better. Among their young infielders and a farm system that has taken steps forward this year, they've got the juice to do more or less anything they please.

Texas Rangers: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: DH, C, 1B

Best fit: Marcell Ozuna, DH

The latest: Rangers GM Chris Young is perpetually in win-now mode and needs to be convinced to offload players. The team's recent hot streak is the sort of thing that could embolden him to go after a bat like Ozuna, who, with Drake Baldwin's emergence in Atlanta, no longer has a regular spot in the lineup and, with free agency beckoning, probably will waive his no-trade clause in search of everyday at-bats, whether it's with Texas or elsewhere. At the same time, the Rangers could trade García, their 2023 postseason hero, though he has looked more like his slugging self recently.

The Rangers have the bones of a scary postseason team, headlined by Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, and backed by a bullpen of relative anonymity -- Hoby Milner, Robert Garcia, Shawn Armstrong, Jacob Latz, Caleb Boushley and the most famous of all, Chris Martin -- that has the best ERA in baseball over the past two months. The offense has been the problem, and if that starts to turn around, the Rangers can be a very dangerous bunch.

Cincinnati Reds: Adding, but not all-in

Biggest need: OF, RP

Best fit: Jarren Duran, OF

The latest: For the variety of options the Reds have offensively, they find themselves one impact bat light, which is why turning their surplus of starting pitching into a high-end outfielder is a reasonable goal. Is it realistic, though? Not particularly.

They're not inclined to trade Hunter Greene under a team-friendly contract unless it's for a star, and as good as Duran has been and as talented as Steven Kwan is, neither passes muster at that threshold. Andrew Abbott, on the other hand, is putting up the sorts of numbers that Boston is seeking from a starter, but with a fastball at 92 mph, he doesn't scream front-of-the-rotation guy. The Reds don't want to move Chase Burns, and that's understandable with his ceiling.

So as much as a bold move would behoove the Reds, they're likelier to go the half-measure route, operating on the periphery of the bat and relief markets through incremental upgrades and hoping that Terry Francona can sprinkle his pixie dust downstate the same way he did in Cleveland for more than a decade.

St. Louis Cardinals: Subtracting, but not completely

Biggest need: SP

Best asset: Ryan Helsley, RP

The latest: The Cardinals have been good enough to hang around in the NL Central, but their lack of starting pitching finally has caught up to them. As much as St. Louis would like to move Nolan Arenado and Erick Fedde, suitors aren't lining up yet. Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas have no-trade clauses and don't intend to go anywhere. Which leaves a trio of relievers who should bring solid returns: right-handers Helsley and Phil Maton, plus left-hander Steven Matz.

Were this not John Mozeliak's swan song as president of baseball operations, perhaps he would be open to sending out one of the Cardinals' young position players, but with Chaim Bloom set to take over after the season, that's likelier to be the sort of thing on his to-do list. The Cardinals, as constituted, are a perfectly OK team. They just lack the arms to be good enough in an NL loaded with playoff-caliber teams, and despite a record over .500, they're in acquisition mode for the future, not the present.

Kansas City Royals: Subtracting, but not completely

Biggest need: Offense. For everyone's sake, please, just a little offense.

Best asset: Kris Bubic, SP

The latest: If the Royals were confident in ace Cole Ragans' health going forward, it would be much easier to consider trading Bubic, an All-Star who hits free agency after the 2026 season. As it stands, the Royals are prioritizing a new home for Seth Lugo, though if they keep winning this week and find themselves back in the AL playoff mix, they could hold and slap a qualifying offer on him in the winter.

But Kansas City's front office is realistic, and for every game that the offense looks good, there are three or four in which it doesn't. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the game's best players. Maikel Garcia's breakout season is real. Vinnie Pasquantino can hit. Jac Caglianone will. Salvador Perez still has it at 35.

Beyond that, the Royals need bats their farm system simply doesn't have. So Lugo and his 2.94 ERA should wind up in a contender's rotation, and the Royals could toy with moving a relief arm or two to help reboot the worst offense in the AL before they make another run at the postseason next year.

Athletics: Subtracting, but not completely

Biggest need: SP

Best asset: Mason Miller, RP

The latest: When the A's look back on 2025, it will be seen as the year hope returned. Nick Kurtz has been one of the 10 best hitters in all of baseball since his debut. Jacob Wilson will win a batting title someday. Denzel Clarke might win a Gold Glove in center field this year. Brent Rooker is a middle-of-the-order force and locked up long term. Lawrence Butler is excellent and also going to be around for more than half a decade. Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom -- when it comes to the A's everyday players, it goes on and on.

Then there's the matter of their pitching. It's rough. And while they could theoretically move Miller, their flamethrowing closer, the price is exorbitant and too rich for teams in need of relief arms. Instead, the A's will offer their veteran starters -- Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs, JP Sears -- and hope to draw interest in relievers they can turn into young arms.

In Gage Jump, Luis Morales and recent first-round pick Jamie Arnold, they have young talent with potential, but if owner John Fisher wants to head to Las Vegas with a team worth watching, he needs to spend money -- real money -- on starting pitching and round out a team whose offense will be more than worth the price of admission.

Atlanta Braves: Subtracting, but not completely

Biggest need: SS, SP

Best asset: Marcell Ozuna, DH

The latest: This could be a boring deadline for the Braves, which is appropriate considering their season has been a snooze. Atlanta looked as if it were on the cusp of a dynasty after winning the World Series in 2021, 101 games in 2022 and 104 games in 2023. Then came the disappointment of 2024, which felt more aberrant than predictive.

Turns out this Braves team has even more flaws than its predecessor, some of which are due to injuries but more than that to substandard play. Hope does remain thanks to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s resurgence following a second ACL tear, Matt Olson's continued excellence and the emergence of Drake Baldwin, who, for all the warranted hullabaloo about Jacob Misiorowski, has been the best rookie in the NL. In a different world, the Braves might be inclined to move Ozzie Albies or Michael Harris II, both of whom have disappeared this season, but Atlanta doesn't want to get rid of talented players at their nadir.

Instead, the Braves are left with trying to trade two former All-Stars in Ozuna and closer Raisel Iglesias, plus Pierce Johnson, who will be a good seventh-inning arm for a contender. Then they'll start over with Acuña, Olson, Baldwin, Harris, Albies, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach -- an excellent 10-man foundation -- and rebuild around it on the fly, hopeful that the past two years were the anomalies and not the portent of something worse.

Miami Marlins: Subtracting, but not completely

Biggest need: Talent

Best asset: Sandy Alcantara, SP

The latest: Squint and you can see the makings of an interesting team in Miami. Getting outfielder Kyle Stowers for Tyler Rogers was the coup of last year's deadline. Eury Perez is back, and he's going to be one of the best pitchers in baseball by 2027. More or less everyone else on the Marlins' roster is up for grabs, though, and it's a menagerie of players with skills -- and deficiencies.

Alcantara has been awful this season ... but teams can't quit him, and all it takes is one to treat him like even a facsimile of his Cy Young-winning self for him to move before July 31. Edward Cabrera looks as if he's finally figuring it out ... but teams worry about an injury history and struggles with control that, until this season, have hampered him. Xavier Edwards and Otto Lopez are in their mid-20s and have been an under-the-radar excellent middle infield this season ... but teams aren't terribly inclined to treat them as deadline prizes just because of the paucity of available second basemen and shortstops. The Marlins could do well trading relievers with Anthony Bender (1.96 ERA) and Ronny Henriquez (65 strikeouts in 47 innings) ... but teams see them as much as backup options to the big dogs out there.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix rescued a destitute Marlins farm system at the deadline last year and infused it with much-needed depth. He has got a chance to do even more this week, but only if teams are willing to meet trade demands that are high because the market says they should be.