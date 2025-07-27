Ichiro Suzuki looks back at his career journey and accomplishments as he's inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese-born player to be enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, one of five new members of baseball's hallowed institution.

After enduring the baseball tradition known as a rain delay, the five speeches went off without a hitch as the deluge subsided and the weather grew hot and humid. Joining Suzuki were pitchers CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner, and sluggers Dick Allen and Dave Parker, who both were enshrined posthumously.

"For the third time, I am a rookie," Suzuki said, delivering his comments in English despite his long preference for conducting his public appearances in Japanese with the aid of an interpreter.

For the American audience, this provided a rare glimpse into Suzuki's playful side. Teammates long spoke of his sense of humor behind the closed doors of the clubhouse, but the public rarely saw that side of him. It was on full display Sunday.

When Hall voting was announced, Suzuki fell one vote shy of becoming the second unanimous selection for the Hall. He thanked the writers for their support -- with an exception.

"Three-thousand [career] hits or 262 hits in one season are achievements recognized by the writers," Suzuki said. "Except, oh, one of you."

After the laughter subsided, Suzuki mentioned the gracious comments he made when balloting results were announced, when he offered to invite the writer who didn't vote for him home for dinner to learn his reasoning. Turns out, it's too late.

"The offer to the one writer to have dinner at my home has now ... expired!" Suzuki said.

Suzuki's attention to detail and unmatched work ethic have continued into the present day, more than five years since he played his last big league game. That was central to his message on Sunday, at least when he wasn't landing a joke.

"If you consistently do the little things, there's no limit to what you can achieve," Suzuki said. "Look at me. I'm 5-11 and 170 pounds. When I came to America, many people said I was too skinny to compete with bigger major leaguers."

After becoming one of the biggest stars in Japanese baseball, hitting .353 over nine seasons for the Orix BlueWave, Suzuki exploded on the scene as a 27-year-old rookie for the Seattle Mariners, batting .350 and winning the AL Rookie of the Year and MVP honors.

Chants of "Ichiro!" that once were omnipresent at Seattle Mariners games erupted from the crowd sprawled across the grounds of the complex while the all-time single-season hits leader (262 in 2004) posed with his plaque alongside commissioner Rob Manfred and Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark.

Despite his late start in MLB, Suzuki finished with 3,089 hits in America and 4,367 including his time in Japan. Suzuki listed some of his feats, such as the hit total, and his 10 Gold Gloves.

"Not bad," he said.

Sabathia's weekend got off to a mildly rough start when his wife's car broke down shortly after the family caravan departed for Cooperstown. They arrived in plenty of time though, and Sabathia was greeted warmly by numerous Yankees fans who made the trip up from New York.

After breaking in with Cleveland at age 20, Sabathia rocketed to stardom with a 17-5 rookie campaign. Alas, that came in 2001, the same year that Suzuki landed in the American League.

"Thank you most of all to the great players sitting behind me," Sabathia said. "I am so proud and humbled to join you as a Hall of Famer, even Ichiro, who stole my Rookie of the Year award in 2001."

Sabathia focused the bulk of his comments on the support he has received over the years from his friends and family, and especially his wife, Amber.

"The first time we met was at a house party when I was a junior in high school," Sabathia said. "We spent the whole night talking, and that conversation has been going on for 29 years."

Parker, 74, died from complications of Parkinson's disease on June 28, less than a month before the induction ceremony. Representing him at the dais was his son, Dave Parker II, and while the moment was bittersweet, it was hardly somber.

Parker II finished the speech with a moving poem written by his father that, for a few minutes, made the player nicknamed "The Cobra" feel as if he were present.

"Thanks for staying by my side," Parker's poem concluded. "I told y'all Cooperstown would be my last rap, so the star of Dave will be in the sky tonight. Watch it glow. But I didn't lie in my documentary -- I told you I wouldn't show."

Parker finished with 2,712 hits and 339 homers, won two Gold Gloves on the strength of his legendary right-field arm and was named NL MVP in 1978. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and entered the Hall representing the Bucs.

Wagner, whose 422 career saves ranks eighth on the all-time list, delivered an emotional but humorous speech about a small-town guy with a small-for-a-pitcher 5-10 stature who made it big.

"I feel like my baseball life has come full circle," Wagner said. "I was a fan before I could play. Back when baseball wasn't so available on TV, every Saturday morning I watched Johnny Bench and so many of the other greats on a show 'The Baseball Bunch.'"

In one of the moments of baseball serendipity that only Cooperstown can provide, the telecast flashed to Bench, sitting a few feet away from where Wagner was speaking.

Allen's widow, Willa, delivered a touching tribute to her late husband, who died in 2020 after years of feeling overlooked for his outstanding career. The 1964 NL Rookie of the Year for the Phillies, Allen won the 1972 AL MVP for the Chicago White Sox.

"Baseball was his first love," Willa said. "He used to say, 'I'd have played for nothing,' and I believe he meant it. But of course, if you compare today's salary, he played almost for nothing."

Willa focused on the softer side of a player who in his time was perhaps unfairly characterized for a contentious relationship with the media.

"He was devoted to people, not just fans, but especially his teammates," Willa said. "If he heard someone was sick or going through a tough time, he'll turn to me and say, 'Willa, they have to hear from us.'"