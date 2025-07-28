Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers are adding catching depth as they're close to acquiring Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Jansen, 30, is an Appleton, Wisconsin native who played parts of seven seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays before moving on to Boston and then Tampa Bay this year. He's hitting .204 with 11 home runs in 73 games for the Rays. He'll add depth behind starter William Contreras and back-up Eric Haase. He has a career OPS of .724.

Meanwhile, Contreras has been playing with a fractured middle finger on his catching hand all season. Jansen provides help in case Contreras has further issues. Going back to Tampa Bay in the trade is Class-A infielder Jadher Areinamo.

The deal won't be complete until after games on Monday as Jansen is in uniform for the Rays while they take on the New York Yankees.