Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets optioned relief pitcher Huascar Brazoban to Triple-A Syracuse and signed fellow right-hander Chris Devenski on Tuesday.

Brazoban, 35, is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season. He established himself as one of the Mets' best relievers early on, pitching to a stellar 1.34 ERA entering June. Since then, he's struggled mightily, recording an 8.50 ERA since June 2.

Brazoban relieved starter Frankie Montas in the fifth inning of Monday's loss to the San Diego Padres and couldn't escape a jam after inheriting baserunners on second and third. He allowed three consecutive RBI singles, threw a wild pitch and surrendered a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Devenski, 34, has bounced between Triple-A and the Mets' big-league roster, but has been solid during his time in the majors.

He holds a 2.38 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Mets this season.