Ronald Acuna Jr. is in visible discomfort throughout the Braves' game against the Royals and ultimately exits the game with Achilles tightness. (0:22)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is headed to the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his right Achilles tendon, the team told reporters Tuesday night.

Acuna was removed from the Braves' 9-6 loss to the Royals in Kansas City after chasing down a ball in right field in the sixth inning.

Acuna walked off the field before a trainer followed him into the locker room.

Acuna has 15 home runs this season, 26 RBIs and is batting .309. He had two homers Monday night and went 2-for-4.

The five-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player sat out most of last season because of a left torn ACL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.