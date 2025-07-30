        <
        >

          Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. headed to IL with Achilles tightness

          play
          Ronald Acuna Jr. leaves game with Achilles tightness (0:22)

          Ronald Acuna Jr. is in visible discomfort throughout the Braves' game against the Royals and ultimately exits the game with Achilles tightness. (0:22)

          • ESPN News Services
          Jul 30, 2025, 02:30 AM

          Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is headed to the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his right Achilles tendon, the team told reporters Tuesday night.

          Acuna was removed from the Braves' 9-6 loss to the Royals in Kansas City after chasing down a ball in right field in the sixth inning.

          Acuna walked off the field before a trainer followed him into the locker room.

          Acuna has 15 home runs this season, 26 RBIs and is batting .309. He had two homers Monday night and went 2-for-4.

          The five-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player sat out most of last season because of a left torn ACL.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.