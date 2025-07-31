Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin was placed on the injured list for the third time this season on Thursday.

Eflin landed on the 15-day IL this time with low back discomfort.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday for Eflin, who also was on the IL from April 8-May 11 (right lat strain) and June 29-July 23 (low back discomfort).

Eflin, 31, is 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA in 14 games (all starts) this season. He is 68-67 with a 4.28 ERA in 200 career games (188 starts) with the Philadelphia Phillies (2016-22), Tampa Bay Rays (2023-24) and Orioles.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles recalled right-hander Brandon Young from Double-A Chesapeake.

Young, 26, is 0-5 with a 6.63 ERA in eight appearances (all starts) with Baltimore this season. He made his MLB debut on April 19.