Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Cubs acquired super utility man Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins for two prospects, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Castro, 28, has played six positions for Minnesota this season -- seven if you count an inning on the mound -- mostly splitting time equally at second, left and right field. Castro is likely see time at third base for Chicago, especially when there is a tough righty on the mound as he'll split time there with rookie Matt Shaw.

Castro is joining his third team after starting his career in Detroit then playing the last three seasons for the Twins. He's a career .245 hitter with 55 home runs over his seven big league seasons. He'll be a free agent at the end of this year.

In return, the Twins are getting Double-A pitchers Ryan Gallagher and Sam Armstrong. Gallagher, 22, has a .386 ERA split between Single and Double-A this season while Armstrong has a 2.87 mark across several minor league levels. Neither is considered a top prospect in the Cubs system.

The Cubs also picked up lefty Taylor Rogers from the Pirates, who they acquired just yesterday from the Reds in the deal that netted Cincinnati third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Rogers, 34, appeared in 40 games for the Reds, compiling a 2.45 ERA, and giving up three home runs in 33 innings. He's a 10 year veteran who should get late inning opportunities for Chicago.