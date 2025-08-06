SEATTLE -- Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller and outfielder Victor Robles are getting closer to returning from injuries.

General Manager Justin Hollander updated the players' progress Tuesday ahead of the Mariners' series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Miller (2-5) has been dealing with right elbow inflammation and will make his second rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Tacoma. Hollander said the right-hander likely need another start before returning.

"No matter how much Bryce begs for that to be the last one," Hollander said. "Stuff looked top of the scale. He told me that was the best he's felt, including Day 1 of spring training."

Robles has been out since an April after dislocating his left shoulder while making a play and being carted off the field. Hollander said Robles is expected to start his rehab assignment Aug. 12. He is batting .273 with three RBIs in 44 at-bats this season.

"The first couple of days will be DH days, mixed in outfield days," Hollander said. "Replicate spring training all over again."

Infielder Ryan Bliss is aiming for a rehab assignment in September, and utilityman Luke Raley, put on the 10-day IL on July 27, started hitting progression Tuesday and could join the team as early as this weekend against Tampa Bay.

Hollander also said reliever Trent Thornton had successful surgery for an Achilles injury and will take six to eight months to recover.