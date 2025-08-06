        <
          Rockies put Thairo Estrada on IL with right hamstring strain

          Rockies put Estrada on IL with hamstring strain

          • Associated Press
          Aug 6, 2025, 05:21 PM

          DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain.

          Colorado recalled infielder Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday before closing out a three-game series with Toronto.

          Estrada has also spent time on the injured list this season with a fractured right wrist and a sprained thumb. He's batting .253 over 39 games in his first season with the Rockies.

          The 22-year-old Amador is batting .184 with Colorado. He hit .270 with seven homers for Albuquerque.