DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies placed infielder Thairo Estrada on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain.

Colorado recalled infielder Adael Amador from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday before closing out a three-game series with Toronto.

Estrada has also spent time on the injured list this season with a fractured right wrist and a sprained thumb. He's batting .253 over 39 games in his first season with the Rockies.

The 22-year-old Amador is batting .184 with Colorado. He hit .270 with seven homers for Albuquerque.