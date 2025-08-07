SEATTLE -- The Chicago White Sox placed rookie shortstop Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right thumb contusion ahead of their 4-3, 11-inning loss in their series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Meidroth, who is hitting .252 with three home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, said he will be shut down from swinging for "a few days." He hasn't registered an at-bat since July 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he was hit by a Taijuan Walker sinker in the fifth inning.

Also Thursday, Chicago selected the contract of shortstop Jacob Amaya from Triple-A Charlotte and designated right-handed pitcher Gus Varland for assignment.